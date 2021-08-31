Hundreds and hundreds of Ada High sports fans packed into the stands Friday night at the Craig McBroom Football Complex for the first-ever Fall Cougar Preview.
New Ada City Schools athletic director Christie Jennings couldn’t have been more please with the outcome of the event, especially for a first attempt.
“We thought we were going to have a pretty good crowd anyway because when you have that many kids involved you’re going to have a lot of parents show up. But we were pleasantly surprised because we had a ton of community members there. It was a really good crowd,” Jennings told The Ada News. “There was a lot of excitement in the air. It was crazy how packed it was.”
The night started with food trucks and free children’s activities, made possible by seven local churches who manned those booths. Booster clubs from several sports also sold merchandise.
“We were able to get a lot of local churches involved to help run some of the games and activities we had set up,” Jennings said. “We had several food trucks and I think they all sold out. And people were really gung ho to buy Cougar Gear. It was really cool.”
The night ended with the showcasing of Ada’s fall athletics teams, including Ada’s new Pee Pee Football Team, junior high football, high school football, high school cross country, high school and junior high softball.
Jennings said the athletes got a kick out of being in the spotlight.
“We’ve heard nothing but good about it. It really highlighted our kids and it was really a neat experience,” she said. “Our athletes loved it. It was good for school spirit and for our community.”
Ada junior Andrew Hughes was also presented his state track ring during Friday night’s event. Hughes won the high jump last May at the Class 5A State track meet with a mark of 6-feet, 8-inches.
The event was such a success that officials hope to do a similar Cougar Preview Night for winter and spring Ada athletes.
