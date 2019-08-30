Fall bowling is back at Lazer Zone

Greetings, fellow bowlers!
The summer Lazer Zone bowlers finished up their two-person, 10-week whirlwind leagues just a few weeks ago. Many of those bowlers only took a short break and continued into the fall leagues.
The season winner of the Monday Night Summer League was Strike-A-Lacka with 29 wins. The season-high scratch score goes to Rob’s ProShop with 481 (2-person team average game of 238+)
That’s quite impressive for Cody Iverson and Robbin George. Likewise, Rob’s ProShop had the highest season series with a 1201. The season highs for both game and series go to Ken Holye and Skye Buck.
The season winner of the Tuesday Night Summer was Rob’s ProShop with 27 wins. They also had the season-high game with 410 (also a two-person team) — good job, Shane Tatum and Robbin George. Both season-high game and series went to Robbin George and Teeoti Jimenez.
Some of our league bowlers also traveled to Las Vegas this summer for the USBC Open Championship and certainly let Nevada know the Okies were in town.
The following were among the those who placed and/or cashed: Bryan Beauchamp, Tanner Hilliard, Mike Moran and Robbin George placed and cashed in teams. In addition, Beauchamp and Hillard placed and cashed in doubles.
The Native America National Classic was also held in Vegas during July. Bruce Fish won third place and cashed in that tournament. In the women’s division of that tournament, Ashley Fish placed first and cashed.
Way to show that Okie pride in Nevada, Bruce and Ashley!
Some of our other bowlers traveled to Norman for the Oklahoma State Mixed Tournament. Bruce Fish, Tom John, Lisa John and Ann Beavers placed sixth. Tom and Lisa John finished fourth in Mixed Doubles. Likewise, Ashley Fish and Joe Thomas placed 11th in Mixed Doubles, and Thomas also placed 10th in All Events Handicapped. Finally, Lisa John placed first in the Senior Women’s Sweeper.
Since taking a break for the summer, I’ve missed out on some exciting summer bowling. I will report what information I have to this point. I am interested in knowing if any of our other bowlers had any special or exciting games or bowling trips this summer.
Four more teams joined the Monday Night Mixers Fall League, which consists of four-member teams, and 16 teams rounded out the field this past Monday. The teams gathered at 6 p.m. for their annual meeting.
They voted to leave the last year’s officers in place. Those included Robbin George, league president; Ann Stewart, vice president; and Gary Spikes, treasurer.
Other appointments included Roland Griffin, Mike Moran and Lisa John to the prize fund committee. They are to develop a few suggestions for prize fund payouts and bring those to the league for final approval. They also voted on what is called a “split season.”
This means that at the end of the first 18 weeks, the winning team will bowl in a roll-off at the end of the league with the winning team of the second 18 weeks.
I am currently waiting on officer information and/or rule updates from Tuesday Night Fall Mixers. I hope to have that information next week.
Also,- next week, I will begin “Team in the Spotlight.” Some teams wanted to wait until team shirts arrived. Nothing like a well-outfitted team to show the team and/or sponsor’s pride.
I am really looking forward to this bowling season. It seems like the summer lingered on and on when it came to bowling. But it’s bowling time again, and we are on the lanes. Yippee!
I would like to welcome the new folks who joined the Monday Night Fall League, You will love this night of bowling. If nothing else, you will have FUN.
If you have bowling news or need a correction, you may contact me directly at annstewart2050@gmail.com or through The Ada News’ sports department at sports@theadanews.com.
Good bowling to everyone.
Monday Night Mixers
(16 Teams)
(Week 1 of 36)
1. The Replacements 4
2. Native Strikers 3
3. Rob’s ProShop 3
4. B&S Construction 3
5. Snap On 3
6. Misfits 2
7. Gutter Done 2
8. Tatum Trucking 2
9. Split Decision 2
10. Spare Me 2
11. Splitz & Giggles 2
12. NAPA 1
13. The Bowling Stones 1
14. The Gutter Gang 1
15. Strike-A-Lacka 1
16. KaCee Bar 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers — 785, B&S Construction — 719, Rob’s ProShop — 678
Scratch series team: Native Strikers — 2122, Rob’s ProShop — 1927, B&S Construction — 1926
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 246, Robbin George – 232, James Ross- 231
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish — 731, Robbin George — 591, Joe Thomas — 561
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez — 169, Skye Buck — 165, Janet Lowery — 155
Women’s scratch series: Skye Buck — 444, Janet Lowery – 442, Lisa John and Teeoti Jimenez — 427
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Six Teams)
(Week 1 of 36)
1. Rob’s ProShop 3
2. Pin Pals 3
3. D’JAVu 3
4. Bronson’s Body Shop 1
5. Ben’s TV 1
6. R2D2 and C 1
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop — 721, Ben’s TV – 716, Rob’s ProShop — 632
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2063, Ben’s TV – 1909, Rob’s ProShop – 1868
Men’s scratch game: Randy Goodman – 215, Randy Daniels – 215, Kelley Brown — 209
Men’s scratch series: Randy Goodman – 542, Kelley Brown – 530, Jim Rice — 522
Women’s scratch game; Teeoti Jimenez – 202, Hannah Rose – 171, Jana Adams — 162
Women’s scratch series: Hannah Rose – 469, Jana Adams – 465, Teeoti Jimenez — 45
