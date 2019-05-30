Faith 7 basketball scheduled for June 8

SHAWNEE – The 54th edition of the Faith 7 Basketball Bowl will be played June 8 in the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.
Last year’s second annual girls game was a thriller, with Texas edging Oklahoma 96-94. In the boys game, Oklahoma bested Texas 117-110 in a high-scoring affair.
Each year, 10 of the best girls and boys basketball players who are high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas face off against each other. The 54th Faith 7 Bowl will honor these basketball players, many of whom are signing with Division I schools.
The inaugural girls game resulted in an Oklahoma overtime win, and last year’s game did not disappoint the crowd either.
“There are so many talented female athletes in Oklahoma and Texas, and we are very excited to honor these players,” said Faith 7 Bowl director Bobby Canty. “If the first two games are any indication of what this rivalry will be like, I am looking forward to this yearly series.”
The rosters include players who will play their collegiate ball at the University of Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene, the Air Force Academy, Rice University, University of California – Berkeley, the University of Alabama, Southern Nazarene University, and the University of Central Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma boys lead the series 37-21. The teams include signings bound for Oklahoma State University the Air Force Academy, New Mexico State University, Rice University, Oklahoma Baptist University, the University of Central Oklahoma and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
The girls game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 3:30 p.m.
A 3-point contest will be held during the halftime of the girls game, and a slam dunk contest will be held during halftime of the boys contest. The MVPs from each state will be honored directly after their respective games.
General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, which includes both games.
The Oklahoma girls roster includes: Kamri Heath (Edmond North), Mekayla Furman (PC West), Jacie Evans (Norman North), Lauren Fields (Shawnee), Jaci Littell (Stillwater), Paige Pendley (Elgin), Katelyn Crosthwait (Washington), Keira Neil (Edmond Santa Fe), Gabby Gregory (Tulsa Holland Hall) and Alayzha (Tulsa Union).
Coaching the girls Faith 7 game will be head coach Scott Winfield of Adair) and assistant coach Jeff Zinn of Anadarko.
The Oklahoma boys roster includes Kalib Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Keylan Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Jacob Germany (Kingston), Kellen Hines (Fort Cobb), Seth Hurd (Tulsa Booker T Washington), Dyson Plumley (El Reno), JD Ray (Midwest City). Shemar Smith (Norman North), Julian Smith (Sapulpa) and Micah Thomas (PC North).
Coaching the Faith 7 boys contest will be head coach Jared Reese of Kingfisher and assistant coach Jeff Tompkins of Hobart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.