BROKEN ARROW — Local golfer Peyton “Beans” Factor won the 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma State Invitational last weekend at The Club at Indian Springs.
Factor, competing in the Girls 10-11 Division, shot a two-over 74 and defeated her three closest competitors by four strokes. Amy Reavis of Stillwater; Dresden Bounds of San Antonio, Texas; and Regan Dusenberry of Wichita, Kansas, all shot identical scores of 78. Megan Kalapura of Tulsa was next with an 84.
Factor’s round featured a birdie on the par-5, hole No. 4.
The win qualified Factor for the U.S. Kids Junior World Championship, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Liberty Bridgeman of Ada finished seventh in the Girls 8-9 Division.
Parker Pogue of Ada was 16th in the Boys 13-14 Division, Couper Rogers of Ada was 14th in the Boys 11 Division, Drake Kanuch of Ada was 10th in the Boys 10 Division and Kash Rogers of Ada was eighth in the Boys 9 Division.
Factor finished third at the Future Champions of Golf Texas WS Championship May 11 at the Plantation Golf Course in Frisco, Texas, after shooting a 79. Varsha Ramachandran of Fremont, California, was first with a 74 and Norah Yang of Los Altos, California, was second at 77.
The third-place finish qualified Factor for the FCG Callaway World Championship, scheduled for July 15-17 at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.
Factor, who will be a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High this fall, will compete in the 2019 Oklahoma Junior Cup (sponsored by the Oklahoma Golf Association) through Monday at the Shawnee Country Club. Factor will compete as one of the six players on the East girls team.
