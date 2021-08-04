Local golfers Beans Factor of Ada and Parker Pogue of Latta competed in the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour kickoff classic last week at the Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
Factor, an Ada High School freshman, won the Girls (ages 12-18) championship after shooting a par 70 in the first round and following that with a one-under-par 69 for a total of 139. She was the only female golfer to shoot par or better in the tournament field that included 22 of the top players in the region.
Emerie Schartz of Derby, Kansas, shot identical rounds of 71 to finish three strokes back at 142 for second place. Jaci Hartman of Burneyville and Peyton Coburn of Broken Arrow tied for third with scores of 147. Jenna Triplett of Edmond rounded out the Top 5 with a score of 73-76—149.
BOYS
Pogue — a sophomore on the Latta High School golf team — turned in back-to-back par scores of 70 for a 140 total and finished 19th overall in the Boys Division that included 71 players. That talented field included 15 players that finished under par for the tournament.
Five players finished tied for first with identical scores of 132. That group included Benton Manly of Tulsa, Jake Hopper of Norman, Kolby Matthews of Edmond, Parker Payne of Norman and Rhett Hughes of Edmond. Manly won the title in an 8-hole playoff. He shot identical rounds of 66 in regulation play.
Hopper and Matthews shot the best single-round scores. They both carded 64s on Day 2.
