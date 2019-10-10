OKLAHOMA CITY — Local golfers Peyton “Beans” Factor and Drake Kanuch fought off the cold, windy weather and brought home titles from the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour tournament, hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club on Sunday.
Factor ran away with the Girls 12-14 championship at Lake Hefner. She shot a four-over 76, well ahead of runner-up Corynn Speer of Norman, who finished second with an 83. Tatum McKenna of Edmond was third at 84. Factor’s round included three birdies.
Factor is a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High.
Kanuch edged fellow Ada golfer Kash Rogers for the Boys 10 title. Kanuch fired off a 37, while Rogers was two strokes back at 39. Both youngsters attend Willard Grade Center. Parker Albee of Choctaw was third with a 42.
Kanuch and Rogers both recorded a birdie apiece during their outings.
In the Boys 13-14 Division, Parker Pogue finished in a three-way tie for fifth. Pogue, an eighth-grade student at Latta, shot a 79 and shared that score with Grant Gudgel of Stillwater and Cole Wipfli of Oklahoma City. Pogue had an eagle on hole No. 2 and later added a birdie during his round.
Preston Albee of Choctaw won the 13-14 championship with a 72. Ben Campbell of Norman was runner-up at 75.
———o———
The Ada Lady Cougar Golf Booster Club has scheduled its first meeting of the year for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
Booster club members will meet with the coach and discuss team gear, fundraisers and other business for this year’s golf teams.
The meeting is open to anyone who supports the girls golf programs at Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.