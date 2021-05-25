SHAWNEE — Just when Beans Factor and the rest of the top flight made the turn Sunday during the final round of the 2021 OJGT Spring Championships hosted by the Shawnee Country Club, the rains came.
And the weather got worse before it got better.
“In came the rain and it didn’t stop for several holes. It seriously went from bad to worse to OMG are you freaking kidding me?!,” said Factor’s mother, Sara, when explaining the level of rain her daughter and the other top competitors had to play through.
Beans persevered enough to finish fourth in the tough Girls Flight.
Bens shot a 74-83—157 but took home the trophy after edging Kinslea Jones of Wichita, Kansas, via a scorecard playoff.
Grace Kilcrease of Springdale, Arkansas, won the championship with an impressive two-day score of 71-72—143. Emire Schartz of Derby, Kansas, was runner-up at 77-75—152 and Brooklyn Benn of Edmond — the only Oklahoma player to finish ahead of Factor — finished third. She edged Factor by one stroke with a 73-83—156.
Factor was just three shots off the lead after Saturday’s first round.
“It was a very challenging day with on and off heavy rain most of the morning,” OJGT spokesman Jay Doudican said.
BOYS
Two Latta High School golfers completed in the OJGT Spring Championships Boys Flight.
Parker Pogue finished in a tie for 19th (out of 55 golfers).
Pogue, much like Beans, turned in a solid 74 during Saturday’s first round before dropping in the pack after an 80 on Sunday gave him a 154 total.
Home town favorite Gus Fritz of Shawnee won the championship with a 69-73—142, edging Parker Sands and Rhett Hughes, both of Edmond, in a playoff.
Sands finished at 72-70—142 and Hughes carded a 71-71—142.
Ben Lathrop of Oklahoma City and Mesa Falleur of Muskogee were next with 144s.
Fellow Latta golfer Tristan Terpstra shot an 84-84—168.
