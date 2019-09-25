McAlester senior Kate Faber was a one-girl wrecking crew against the Ada Lady Cougars Monday night.
Faber hit two home runs and pitched a complete-game gem to help the Lady Buffs knock off Ada 5-1 at the Ada Softball Complex.
The Lady Cougars dropped to 7-12 on the season, while McAlester — winner of eight straight games — left town at 12-9.Ada is now 0-3 this fall against their rivals to the east. The Lady Buffaloes beat Ada 5-4 Aug. 15 at the Byng Back to School Classic and 10-4 Sept. 16 at McAlester.
Ada is now 4-6 in District 5A-4 and is sitting in the fifth spot. McAlester is 7-3 and in third in the district. Durant sits at the top at 10-1, and Tahlequah — which visits Ada at 4 p.m. today for a doubleheader — is next at 9-1. Glenpool is fourth at 6-6, while Tulsa Memorial (2-9) and Will Rogers (0-12) round out the 5A-4 list.
Faber belted a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give McAlester an early 1-0 lead. It could have been worse. Stevie Stinchcomb led off the game with a double to left field but was thrown out at third base trying to stretch the big hit into a triple.
Ada knotted the score at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the second frame.
Katey Read led off with an infield single and went to third on back-to-back errors. She later scored on an RBI groundout by Alyssa Colungo that evened things up.
Courtesy runner Klynn Brown was stranded at third in the inning, thanks to back-to-back strikeouts by Faber.
The MHS standout followed a one-out single by ripping a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that gave McAlester a 3-1 lead the Lady Buffaloes would not relinquish. Faber finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. She was intentionally walked in the top of the fifth inning.
Faber got on a roll from the pitching circle and retired 14 of 16 Ada batters she faced. She finished with 11 strikeouts and issued just one walk (to Cydnee Miller with one out in the fifth inning) in the stellar complete-game performance.
McAlester tacked on two error-aided runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the scoring.
Colungo was solid in defeat for the Lady Cougars. She struck out four, walked three and surrendered just three earned runs in seven innings.
Stinchcomb finished 3-for-3 from the top of the MHS lineup to pace McAlester’s eight-hit offense.
Reed got two of just three hits off Faber. Kinsley Goza recorded the other Ada hit.
