Explosive eighth inning leads Sooners past Florida, into super regional

A five-and-a-half-hour-long lightning delay served Oklahoma well as it gave the team a chance to rest — or, in the case of some, try out their WWE wrestling skills or watch the softball team defeat UCLA — and reignite the previously hot bats in a do-or-die game.
Oklahoma returned to the other side of the delay with an offense that looked eerily similar to the one that averaged 7.3 runs in its last seven games heading into Monday’s game.
Oklahoma defeated 13th-ranked Florida 5-4 and advanced to its first NCAA Super Regional appearance since 2013 and just the fifth appearance in school history.
“The selflessness of the kids was really special. I thought they came together and pulled together,” OU coach Skip Johnson said after the game. “During the rain delay, [OU assistant coach] Reggie [Willits’] dad got a text and he talked about David and Goliath, and this team is full of David’s.”
An eighth-inning explosion of four runs helped give Oklahoma a lead it never gave up the rest of the way.
A well-rested Peyton Graham — who took a nap during the delay — opened the floodgates with a two-run home run at the top of the eighth following a John Spikerman double. Oklahoma proceeded to score two more runs in an inning that saved the team’s season.
“It was exciting but we knew the job wasn’t done so we passed the baton to the next guy and they did their thing and ended up pretty successful,” said Graham when asked about what he felt during his homer that shifted the game’s momentum.
While he didn’t have the biggest moments in the game, Tanner Tredaway led Oklahoma in hits as he went 3-of-5 — all singles — and accounted for nearly half of the team’s eight hits.
The redshirt senior faced the possibility of playing his final game in a Sooner uniform on Monday with a loss.
“In our meeting this morning, it was pretty special because Kendall (Pettis) got up and talked in our meeting this morning and said, ‘Hey, I don’t want Tanner to go out this way. We’re gonna win for him tonight,’” said Johnson. “I was really proud.”
On the pitching side of the team, there was a reversal of roles as closer Trevin Michael started the game and starting pitcher Jake Bennett closed the game.
Michael was given the starting nod for just the second time in 27 appearances this season and delivered arguably his best performance with six two-run innings.
“I texted him to make sure to get some sleep,” said Johnson. “I knew that he was ready to pitch. He was a starter out in Lamar.
“He started the first game of the year for us and we put him in the bullpen because it was more of a need.”
Bennett made his first relief appearance in the ninth inning and was able to close things out, although the final three outs did not come stress free as Florida’s Wyatt Langford hit his school-record 27th home run to cut Oklahoma’s lead to one.
Nine hours after first pitch, Oklahoma came out victorious and now face Virginia Tech in the Super Regional on Friday.
