The Ada Cougars knocked on the door to an outstanding soccer season in 2018.
Ada finished with a 14-3 record and was on the verge of advancing to the third round of the playoffs. However, trailing 1-0 late, Clinton rallied for a 2-1 victory, thus eliminating the Cougars from the playoffs.
“We have a lot of returning starters,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones, who will be employing a 4-1-4-1 formation.
Senior Hunter Wilson will play goalkeeper, despite limited experience. But Jones has been extremely pleased with Wilson’s progress.
“He is very natural and has worked really hard. He has learned a lot, is very athletic and has done great so far,” Jones said.
Back on the defensive line are senior Jagger Pedigo and sophomore Phillip Jones.
“Jagger is a really fast kid who played the outside last season. He will play more of a central position this year,” said Jones. “He’s one of the smartest soccer players we have.”
Phillip Jones started every match last season and is expected to play the outside left spot.
“He really stepped in and did well as a young player. He’s a strong left-footed kid,” Cole Jones said.
Joining Pedigo in the central defensive area is junior Dominique Lowry.
“Dominique is really tall, fast and aggressive. He’s good about getting to balls in the air,” said Jones. “He’s got a lot to learn, since it’s a new sport to him.”
Sophomore Eli Alvarez is also expected to play on the back line.
“He’s getting a lot of reps and has come a long way since last year. He’s very athletic,” Jones said.
In the midfield area, senior Isaac Cruz is anticipated to occupy the holding defensive midfield position.
“Isaac is really gifted with his feet, with a lot of skill and very smart. He’s a guy to lean on,” said Jones.
Another senior, Coleman Prince, will play the center midfield spot.
“He’s really tall and has a phenomenal touch. He can control the center midfield area,” Jones said.
Sophomore Salvador Vallin will play in the midfield area as well.
“He has great footwork and is still learning to play at this speed,” said Jones.
Outside midfielders include junior Joseph Feezel on the left side and senior Tyde Thomsen on the right.
“Joseph played on the back line last year. He is really fast, and his touch has gotten better. He never gives up,” said Jones.
Thomsen is another of Ada’s returning starters.
“His footwork is really good, and it frees him to come up from midfield when we need more offense,” Jones said.
Sophomore Taylor Byrd is a candidate to make an impact on top. He transferred from Byng High School prior to the second semester last year and was ineligible to play last season.
“He is really a fast and experienced kid. He can make a lot of things happen with his effort,” said Jones.
The Cougars are set to open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Noble. Ada then plays March 5 at McLoud. The varsity soccer team won’t play a home match until Atoka visits.
“We have the opportunity to have a pretty good team,” Jones said. “It depends on how hard we work and how we do it together.”
