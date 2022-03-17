KINGSTON — Things didn’t exactly go according to plan when the Ada High School girls golf team opened its 2022 season on March 10 at the Durant Invitational at the Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club.
According to head coach Ron Anderson, the Lady Cougars battled ugly weather, poor course conditions and a week of distractions leading up to the season-opening tournament. And the tournament also surprised Anderson and company with a last-minute change in format.
“This was most certainly a challenging day for both the girls and their coach,” Anderson told The Ada News.
After an early poll of coaches, the tournament was changed to a Maxwell format — where four players from that same team play with each other.
“I took eight players expecting us to play the traditional format,” Anderson explained.
“But at the request of some the other coaches, we competed in what is called the Maxwell format, playing as a team. So I just split the team into four each thus making it very difficult to spend time with either team,” he continued. “Then add a very difficult course that is not in quality condition at this time, a 36-degree starting temperature then add that most of the girls missed practice all week due to other school activities.”
Ada’s first team, consisting of Emily Kemp, Ava Manwell, Ava Patterson and Beans Factor combined to shoot a 388 and landed in third place.
Ada’s second four-person squad — made up of Kylie Cutler, London Wilson, Kate McCortney and Macy McQuiston — was forced to quit early due to course maintenance.
“All things considered, we played and placed exactly how we should have,” Anderson said.
Host Durant won the team title with a score of 333 and Duncan was runner-up at 346. McAlester was nine strokes behind Ada at 397 and Ardmore rounded out the Top 5 with a 432.
Factor finished fifth in the medalist race with a subpar 84 outing. Jaiden Gregston of Duncan was the individual champion with a 74 and Mikaela Karanja of Durant was one stroke back at 75.
Other ada first-team scores included Patterson at 94, Manwell at 104 and Kemp at 110.
“With that tournament and most of the distractions behind us, we can now focus on golf,” Anderson said.
The Outlook
The Ada High girls golf team returns everyone from a solid 2021 season and adds two sophomores — London Wilson and Macy McQuiston. Ava Manwell and Ava Patterson were state qualifiers for the Lady Cougars last season.
Including a pair of junior high golfers, Ada has a 13-person roster this spring.
Anderson expects big this from the 2022 Lady Cougars.
“I’m very excited about this year’s team. Thirteen players are the most ever to come out for girl’s golf,” Anderson said. “We have the potential to set all kinds of Lady Cougar golf records.”
Manwell, Patterson and incoming freshman Beans Factor are expected to be leaders for the 11-person varsity squad.
“Ava Manwell and Ava Patterson already have state tournament experience and freshman Beans Factor has unmatched experience by most high school players with her state and national competitions,” he said. “With their youth and commitment, this will become a pattern for the next several years. With 11 players competing for five spots, this will certainly generate competition in practice, thus making us a better and more completive team.”
Anderson said he’s not sure who the teams to beat in Class 4A will be this spring, but hopes the Lady Cougars can develop into contenders.
“At this time I have no idea about our 4A competition. But you can always count on the traditional programs to have a good team,” he said. “If all goes well, I expect this team to be right up there with anyone in Class 4A.”
Up Next
The Lady Cougars will get busy after spring break is over.
They travel to the Seminole Tournament hosted by the Jimmy Austin Golf Course on Monday, head to Lake Murray Golf Course for the Dickson Tournament on Thursday and are at Stillwater and the Lakeside Memorial Golf Course on March 26.
Impressive start for Ada Jr. High
The Ada Junior High girls golf team captured the team title at the Seminole Tournament on March 7.
Ada was victorious with a nine-hole total of 223, finishing eight strokes better than host Seminole.
Bella Stowers recorded Ada’s low score with a 53. Seminole’s Renee Friend also shot a 53 and was awarded the medalist crown in a scorecard playoff.
Other Ada scores included Natalie Jussely with a 57, Brooklyn Black with a 60 and Jordan Harkins with a 63.
The Ada Junior High golfers return to action on March 30 at the Turner Tournament hosted by the Falconhead Country Club in Burneyville.
