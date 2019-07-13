Ewy named Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The honors continue to roll in for East Central University softball senior Mariah Ewy.
The Perry High School All-Stater was named the 2018-19 Great American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She becomes the third ECU softball student-athlete to earn the honor, joining Autumn Suydam (2015-16) and Emily Kennemer (2011-12).
The league’s faculty athletic representatives voted on the Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards and could not vote for their own student-athletes.
“Mariah is the epitome of a model NCAA Division II student-athlete,” said ECU Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams. “She embraces the grind of achieving excellence in the classroom and on the field.”
Ewy graduated in May with a degree in biology and with full University Honors with a perfect 4.00 GPA. She was also named a 2019 Google Cloud (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Second-Team honoree and was nominated by ECU for NCAA Woman of the Year.
“When I talk to student-athletes about our mission in Tiger athletics, I envision the accomplishments of Mariah Ewy,” Williams said. “Any Tiger willing to work hard can achieve their dreams from wisely investing in their time while at ECU. They can build lasting supportive relationships with ECU faculty, staff, coaches and teammates and be prepared to win in life long after their playing days are over.”
ECU softball coach Destini Anderson said the award was well-deserved.
“I’m so proud of Mariah and what she was able to accomplish during her time at ECU,” Anderson said. “Her contributions to our program were invaluable both on and off the field. It’s such an honor for her to receive this recognition among the many outstanding student-athletes across the GAC.”
In 2019, Ewy missed the first game of a doubleheader against Southeastern Oklahoma State because she was still traveling back from the 2019 Oklahoma EPSCoR Research Day at the Capital. This capped off two full years of research during her McNair Scholars Program Internship and she was one of only 20 from all of the colleges and universities in Oklahoma invited to the event.
Ewy was also recently named to the 2019 Google Cloud (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Second Team. She joined ECU softball alum Suydam as a two-time winner, after earning third team honors in 2018. She was named the 2018-19 ECU Athletics Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and adds two Great American Conference Elite Scholar Athlete awards, three GAC All-Academic and D2 ADA Academic honors to her list of accomplishments.
