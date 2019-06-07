Ewy earns second straight Google Cloud Academic All-America honors

For the second straight season, East Central University softball senior Mariah Ewy has been honored as a Google Cloud Academic All-America selection, as voted on by members of CoSDIA. This year, she claimed second team honors after netting third team accolades in 2018.
To be eligible for All-America nomination, a student-athlete must be selected to the Academic All-District team, be at least a sophomore in the classroom and on the field or have been at the current institution for at least one full year, maintain a GPA of 3.33 or higher and be a starter or significant contributor to the team on the field.
A two-time GAC Elite Scholar selection (the highest GPA competing in the championships), Ewy has a perfect 4.0 GPA in biology and graduated May 11, 2019 from ECU. She was one of two selections on the 12-member team from the Great American Conference.
The Perry native, was also recently named the ECU Athletics Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The 2019 George Nigh top-5 finalist (the top graduating senior at ECU) has earned All-GAC honors for two seasons. This year, she missed just one game, as she was one of 20 college students from across the state to present her research during Research Day at the Capitol, but she arrived in time to play in the second game in the doubleheader against Southeastern.
Ewy finished the 2019 season batting .305 with 27 runs, 39 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs,15 walks drawn, seven sacrifice bunts, and 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. She added 92 putouts and 83 assisted outs, with a .941 fielding percentage.
Like several of the other seniors on the 2019 Tigers team, Ewy made a name for herself in the record books. She is ranked in three top-10 career categories, with the No. 1 spot in games played (209), No. 6 in walks drawn (48) and No. 10 in runs scored (80).
Ewy is the third student-athlete from ECU softball to earn All-America honors and the second to claim honors in two seasons. She joins Autumn Suydam (2016 first/2015 second) as a two-time winner.
She is also the ninth student-athlete from ECU to claim the honor, joining cross-country/track & field’s Larry Filer (2018 second); softball’s Emily Kennemer (2012 First); soccer’s Deanna Rudasill (2016 third), football’s Courtney Karner (2003 second); women’s golf Ashley Cardwell (at-large 2013 second) and baseball’s Nick Spini (2015 second) as Academic All-America selections.
