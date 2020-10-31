Everyone is invited to the playoff party and that's OK

Under normal circumstances, the Stratford High School football team would be on the outside looking in at the Class A playoff picture.
The Bulldogs entered Friday night’s home date with Dibble (results of that contest were not available at press time) at 2-5 overall and with just a single victory in District A-4. Stratford was sitting in sixth place in the standings and usually, only the top four teams in the district earn playoff berths.
However, not much has been very usual for any sports in 2020 , so why should that change now?
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association revised the state’s high school playoff format. Under the OSSAA’s new guidelines, every single football team in the state is invited to the postseason party.
There will now be a “play-in round” in all classifications that will extend the high school football playoffs by one week.
The decision comes during a season riddled with cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating uneven district standings across the state. The modified playoff format will allow schools, if they choose to participate.
Blackburn was behind the OSSAA’s decision to let everyone in. His Bulldogs were forced to miss one game due to COVID-19 and had to play another one coming right out of a two-week quarantine period.
Welcome to the playoffs, Bulldogs.
“We will be taking advantage of the opportunity,” Blackburn told The Ada News.
“I think it is a fair thing to do. Many teams lost two games or more and I know we played one after not having any practice for two weeks,” he explained. “Our guys were excited about it and it gives teams hope and some excitement that might have otherwise already been out of the playoff picture.”
The play-in round would pair Districts 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8. Each district’s No. 1 seed would face the No. 8 seed in the other district, No. 2 would play No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6 and No. 4 against No. 5. Those who want to play are supposed to report to the district chairman by noon Nov. 7, who will then report to the OSSAA.
As of Friday morning, the Bulldogs would be looking at a first-road playoff contest against Crescent (6-1, 3-1) out of District A-3.
Districts that haven’t experienced any cancellations would use league standings to determine its seeding order. “Flagged” districts — those that have been forced to cancel games — could elect by majority to go by district standings or pivot to a ranking system.
District 4A-2 — which includes the Ada Cougars — has decided to use the rankings system. Before the Cougars’ Friday night home clash with Cushing, Ada was ranked No. 3 in the district behind Tuttle and Blanchard and ahead of Cushing, Tecumseh, John Marshall and Harrah.
Rankings will continue through the final two weeks of the season for districts who have employed that system.
There are also options for teams that have had games cancel to make them up even if they choose not to participate in the playoffs or after they have been eliminated. Schools have until the date of their classification’s state championship game to complete a 10-game regular-season slate, if they opt to reschedule contests.
If a team has to bow out of a playoff game — unless it’s the state title contest — it will count as a forfeit. In addition, if Team A beats Team B, but Team A gets COVID and can’t play Team C in the next round, Team B could advance even if it loses.
What it boils down to is this. The OSSAA is giving high school kids the chance to play out their football seasons.
Is it a mess? Yes. Can it create more of a mess? Good chance.
It not perfect and probably sounds more scary that it is on Halloween, but it will be OK. And it’s not like it will last forever.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime scenario, I hope,” said OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.