YUKON — It was sure fun while it lasted for the young Byng High School baseball team.
Eventual state champion Dale scored eight runs in the top of the second inning on the way to a 12-2 triumph over Byng in a battle of the Pirates Friday during the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament hosted by Yukon High School.
Eighth-ranked Dale went on to defeat No. 1 Silo 18-11 in Saturday’s championship game and finished 24-10 record. No. 13 Byng — which has won six fall state titles and was making its 71st state tournament appearance — ended a stellar fall campaign at 19-12.
Dale led 1-0 after the first inning before the eight-run volley in the top of the eighth inning put the DHS Pirates ahead 9-0.
In the bottom of the second, Ryan Shelton and Ezekiel Griffin hit back-to-back one-out singles. It ended up being the only two BHS hits of the contest.
Callen Leslie, Gage Streater and Cooper McCage then drew consecutive walks that forced in two Byng runs.
Dale reliever Cade Dickinson then entered the game and coaxed a double play ball to help his team get out of that bases-loaded, one-out jam and shut out the Byng team the rest of the way. Dickson tossed the final 3.2 innings and had one strikeout and no walks and didn’t allow a Byng hit.
The BHS Pirates got a pair of base runners in the bottom of the fourth inning but couldn’t score.
Byng didn’t help matters by committing eight errors in the contest.
Dayton Forsythe paced Dale at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Green also had two hits and drove in a run for Dale, while Denton Forsythe finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ethan Douglas cracked a double and drove in three runs for the DHS Pirates.
Four Byng pitchers combined for three strikeouts, seven walks, and two hit batters and allowed just two earned runs in the five-inning affair.
