Even now, Rolo is just a kid from Coal County

When the news of Roland Fanning being named the new head baseball coach at Austin Peay State University hit social media earlier this week, I was a proud sports writer.
I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Fanning and his entire family for over two decades and they are all as good as gold.
Being a head coach at a Division I school was the logical next step for Fanning, who has proven to be one of the top assistants in the nation. He’s spent the last three seasons at Oklahoma State University and also got his feet wet in the Southeastern Conference during a stint at Kentucky.
Younger brother Nolan is doing just fine for himself by the way. He’s an assistant coach at Midland College and just helped guide the Chaparrals to the NJCAA Region 5 championship game and were an eyelash from knocking off the defending national champs in that title game I’m sure he’ll climb the coaching ladder as high as he wants to.
It seems like only last year Roland Fanning was competing in every sport he possibly could at Coalgate High School. Of course, he was an outstanding high school baseball player but some of my fondest memories were of Fanning making incredible grabs on the football field. He owns school records for receptions and yards in a single season in football. He owns school records for receptions and yards in a single season in football.
But I digress.
Rolo, as he is affectionately known by some of his friends, will no doubt have his work cut out for him at Austin Peay. It will be tough enough running his own Division 1 program for the first time, but he’ll have to turn things around for the Governors (One of the best mascots in the nation!).
Austin Peay hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2019. The Governors are a combined 49-80 over the past three springs.
However, Fanning has had the opportunity to work with a lot of great head coaches from his days at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant under Mike Metheny to his current gig in Stillwater under Josh Holliday. He’s seen first-hand how quality D-1 programs are run.
And boy does he have the energy to take on such a job. That’s pretty evident to all who know and have seen him in action. The Energizer Bunny doesn’t have a thing on my guy.
One of his friends suggested he had finally made it big-time (bigger-time is probably more accurate), but he stopped them right there. As outspoken, fiery and charismatic as Fanning is on the baseball field, he’s as humble as anyone you’ll ever meet.
“I’m just a kid from Coal County. That will never change,” he said.
That makes me the proudest.
