Even if you haven't been watching, five reasons to care about the tourney

Jay Bilas did not blow a gasket and Dick Vitale was not crushed. Depending on what you want from your selection Sunday experience, each can be a good or bad thing.
When Bilas is upset, he frames his argument as though anybody on the other side of it must be dumb as a stump and watching his harangues can be great fun.
Vitale, it’s an entirely different experience. When he feels like a crime’s been committed, it’s more heartbreak than anger and can be good television, too.
Alas, but for 26-win Belmont getting left out of the draw, Vitale thought the committee did a heck of a job and, though Bilas was stunned by one of the play-in games — more on that later — outrage was not on his Sunday’s menu.
CBS’ presentation, a few minutes ahead of ESPN getting the brackets out to the world, was on odd watching experience.
We all know Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis, but does anybody actually watch college basketball on CBS before the NCAA Tournament begins?
For that matter, can anybody even find CBS Sports Network on their cable or streaming platform?
ESPN, you feel like you’re watching the experts. CBS, though it’s a familiar cast, comes across like a bunch of interlopers.
Come to think of it, does anybody think of Jim Nantz as a college basketball guy? Yet he’s been calling the Final Four for CBS since the original Bush administration.
Maybe we should just be happy they’re playing the NCAA Tournament. Or maybe we’re all tired of saying “we should just be happy” about anything that manages to happen despite the pandemic.
Though the coronavirus is the reason the entire tournament’s being played in Indiana, let’s nonetheless pretend it and the tourney will not meet, it goes off without a hitch and, given all that, here’s five reasons to tune in to the tourney even if you haven’t been watching college basketball the last few months.
• 5. The Hoyas: Can a sports figure be iconic and underrated at the same time? Because, if one can, Patrick Ewing is one of those guys. If you didn’t know, he’s Georgetown’s coach and he has the Hoyas in the tourney despite their taking a 9-12 record into the Big East tournament.
The Hoyas beat Marquette, Villanova, Seton Hall and Creighton to earn an automatic bid. They’re the No. 12 seed in the East Regional and open up against Colorado.
Ewing didn’t get his due as a collegian or pro, yet he was fabulous at both levels and returned to his alma mater to coach out of loyalty, duty and the wish to be something more substantial than a retired ballplayer, choosing to take on far more work than the rest of his life required.
If it’s about the stories, Ewing getting the Hoyas into the bracket against all odds is a great one.
• 4. Pitino: It’s hard to believe the world had much use for Rick Pitino following his being chased out of Louisville, yet Iona decided it did, hiring him exactly a year ago. Pitino is bringing the Gaels back to the tournament.
Iona, you may not know, was the great Jim Valvano’s second head coaching job and his stepping stone to North Carolina State. Between the colleges, NBA and Greece, Iona is Pitino’s eighth.
The No. 15 seed in the East, the Gaels open against No. 2 seed Alabama.
Oh, by the way, Kentucky and Louisville, Pitino’s two previous collegiate stops, are not in the tournament.
How about that?
• 3. Conference power: Is the Big 10 really that good, because it has nine teams in the tournament? Are the Big 12 and ACC, because each has seven?
Are they great conferences whose teams have beaten up on each other or hype machines full of not-so-great teams and that’s why so many they’re sending to the tournament have so many losses? All good and all fair questions.
Oklahoma, for instance, is a 10-loss team with eight conference setbacks, finished seventh in the Big 12 and still received a No. 8 seed. UCLA, on the other hand, lost nine overall, went 13-6 in its league and it’s, well …
• 2. Play-in craziness: Of all the teams to be saddled amongst the “First Four,” the four winners from which will become part of the 64-team bracket, who would have thought two of those teams would be Michigan State and UCLA and playing each other? Yet they are.
The winner will inherit the No. 11-seed in the East Regional, earning a shot at No. 6-seed BYU.
The “First Four” are the games that historically take place inside Dayton’s UD Arena, a fabulous venue. The only thing that would make the Spartans and Bruins meeting in a play-in game better would be their meeting in a play-in game there.
• 1. Possibility of perfection: Not only can Gonzaga become the first mid-major national champion since 1990 UNLV, it can also become the first unbeaten NCAA champion since 1976 Indiana.
There’s no reason to think the Bulldogs can’t do it. Indeed, both Kellogg and Davis — if you can trust the CBS guys — picked them to win it all.
After knocking off Norfolk or Appalachian State, Gonzaga gets the winner of Oklahoma and Missouri, two teams that have fallen hard. The Tigers were 13-3 before losing 6 of 9 prior to selection Sunday. The Sooners have lost 5 of 6 after reaching No. 7 in the polls.
Gonzaga has also beaten the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 teams in its region: Iowa, Kansas, Virginia.
If the Bulldogs don’t win it all, the draw won’t be the reason why.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.