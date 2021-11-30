Evaluating Oklahoma State's playoff chances

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State moved one step closer to forcing the hand of the College Football Playoff committee.
The Cowboys held off No. 10-ranked Oklahoma, keeping the Big 12 Conference’s reigning champion out of the conference title game for the first time since its return, and will face another top 10 opponent in Baylor for the conference crown.
Based on where Oklahoma State stood in the committee standings heading into Bedlam, there was a lot of work to be done – or some upsets ahead of them to be had – but beating the Sooners should be enough to vault the Cowboys closer to the final four.
But how likely is it that Oklahoma State, the program that forced a change from the BCS a decade ago, gets in – or will Mike Gundy’s program once again be the catalyst to force an expansion of the playoff?
Breaking down the opponents ahead of the Cowboys heading into championship weekend and ahead of a new set of rankings set to be released Tuesday, it looks possible the Pokes could find themselves celebrating the Sunday after the Big 12 title with a spot in the semifinals – as long as they take care of business against Baylor.
Sitting right ahead of OSU is a one-loss Notre Dame, which has a better strength of schedule than Oklahoma State but is lacking in two categories.
The Irish have just one win over a team currently in the top 25 of the CFP rankings – a grossly overrated Wisconsin team that just lost its fourth game of the season against an unranked Minnesota squad. The only other quality win came against Purdue (8-4).
By contrast, the Cowboys already have two wins over top 20 teams and could make it three by beating Baylor.
And that’s the other aspect favoring Oklahoma State jumping Notre Dame.
The mythical “13th data point” that prevented TCU and Baylor from a spot in the playoffs in 2014.
Oklahoma State will have a 13th game in their cap, while independent Notre Dame will lay dormant during championship weekend.
But the Irish aren’t the only team OSU would have to climb over.
With a blowout win over No. 2-ranked Ohio State, fifth-ranked Michigan should jump into the top four – potentially moving into the same spot held by the Buckeyes this week.
Alabama, the playoff’s darling for nearly a decade, is suddenly on shaky ground due to their performances the past two weeks.
A close win over Arkansas – that was given the pity spot at No. 25 – was followed by a four-overtime win over an Auburn team that has lost four-straight games. It’s entirely possible with that performance that the Tide slide again as undefeated Cincinnati won in convincing fashion for a second-straight week.
The slide from the Tide should be worrisome for the committee and tumble them further than one spot, but they will likely argue full body of work and the SEC gauntlet. However, Alabama now faces No. 1-ranked Georgia in the conference title game, and will assuredly slip out of the top four if it were to lose to the Bulldogs – regardless of how close.
That may be what Oklahoma State needs to make the climb into the top four if the favored teams in conference championships live up to expectations.
However, if Alabama pulls the upset in Atlanta, Georgia, that would lock half of the spots in for the SEC – and make it even more difficult for Oklahoma State to get one of the final two spots.
Cincinnati will face a tough Houston team that sits ranked at the back of the top 25, while Michigan will take on a talented Iowa squad for the Big Ten championship. Due to the ranking of their opponents, it is likely Cincy could become the first Group of 5 team in the playoffs while Michigan would be a definitive member of the elusive group.
Gundy said weeks ago that he wouldn’t lobby for his team to make the playoffs, and in reality, he doesn’t need to.
If Oklahoma State were to beat Baylor, the Cowboys should be in the CFP – at least in a world where questionable backroom politics aren’t involved in college athletics. And to further improve that likelihood, Cowboys fans should be big Bulldog fans on championship Saturday.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
