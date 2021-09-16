Errors too costly for Ada in loss

The Ada High School softball team couldn’t overcome eight errors in an 11-1 District 4A-2 home loss Tuesday evening.
Ada fell to 15-6 overall and 5-2 in district play, while Tecumseh improved to 22-2 and 8-1. The Lady Savages’ only losses are to Davis (2-1) and Perkins-Tryon (3-0). Tecumseh has now won 12 straight games.
“We had so many errors. We did not play well,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry.
Tecumseh ace Serenity Jacoway, considered to be one of the top hurlers in Class 4A, kept the Ada offense in check. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just four hits and one earned run in a complete-game outing. Ada freshman ace Bradi Odom suffered the loss. She struck out two, walked five and allowed five earned runs in seven innings of work.
Three of Ada’s hits came from sophomore Jakobi Williams, who finished 3-for-3 and scored her team’s lone run. Sophomore Trenity Duvall went 1-for-3 with a double.
Jacoway was also her team’s leader at the place. She finished 3-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Tecumseh lineup. Jessi Hull finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Katelyn Fleming also had a pair of hits.
Lauren Taylor went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Vivian Hayes drove in a pair of runs for the visitors.
Ada is back in action at 3 p.m. Friday, hosting the Atoka Lady Wampus Cats.
