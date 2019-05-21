VANOSS – Coach Bruce Plunk promised a different type of game for his departing Latta High School senior, Emma Epperly, before she takes her skills to the collegiate level at Oklahoma Christian.
Epperly, who used her post-up abilities to be recently named the 2019 Ada News All-Area Girls Player of the Year, showed Saturday that she has another element to her game, which was rarely seen throughout Latta’s run to the Class 2A State semifinals — the 3-point shot.
She knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points in playing her final game for Plunk, and her West team rolled to a 58-35 hammering of the East in the 2019 Ada News All-Star Classic at Vanoss High School.
Epperly was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“I didn’t think I was going to win it (the award). It was all fun and games,” said Epperly.
Because of depleted rosters, the game was played with just six-minute quarters instead of the usual eight.
Plunk promised that Epperly would become more of a 3-point shooter when she plays for the Eagles next season, and Epperly gave a glimpse of that ability on Saturday.
Epperly was 6-of-14 from the floor overall, including 5-of-8 from 3-point land, and she also collected seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
Epperly also received help from current Latta teammate and future OC teammate Shelby Garrett, who followed with 15 points, including a 3-of-8 shooting performance from outside the arc to go with five boards.
“I knew going in that I was going to shoot (outside) because it was more of a fun game. Little did I know. I was going to make that many,” Epperly said.
Outside shooting is something that Epperly says she has been working on recently with the anticipation of playing in college.
“I still like playing the post. It’s still my favorite spot,” said Epperly.
Latta’s Macy Smith, who will play collegiate basketball at Murray State College in Tishomingo, added 13 points. She was 5-of-11 overall, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with a game-leading eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
Calvin’s Kelcie Howell, playing in the game a day after getting a cast removed from her arm, chipped in five points, including one 3, to go with three boards and a steal for the West. Latta’s Sarah Ailey and Asher’s Sarah Fleming tacked on four points and four rebounds each.
The West squad knocked down 12 total 3-point shots in the contest, while the East managed just four.
No player reached double figures for the East, but two came close.
Stonewall’s Alexis Chamberlain and Roff’s Alyssa Sanchez led the way with nine points apiece. Stonewall’s Dawsyn Lyon was next with eight and Laramie Doffin, of Vanoss, chipped in seven.
Chamberlain also pulled down seven rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in a losing cause. Sanchez nailed 2-of-3 shot attempts from 3-point land in accounting for half of the East’s four treys. Lyon and Doffin each nailed one 3-point basket.
The West raced out to a 19-8 advantage through one quarter and went on a 16-2 volley in the second in building a 35-10 halftime cushion.
———o———
By The Numbers
All-Star Classic
GIRLS
At Vanoss
West 58, East 35
EAST 8 2 13 12 — 35
WEST 19 16 11 12 — 58
EAST – Alexis Chamberlain 4-8, 1-5, 9; Alyssa Sanchez 3-8, 1-5, 9; Dawsyn Lyon 3-14, 1-2, 8; Laramie Doffin 2-9, 2-3, 7; Ashley Hayes 0-02, 0-0, 0. Totals: 13-49, 5-15, 35.
WEST – Emma Epperly 6-14, 0-0, 17; Shelby Garrett 6-17, 0-0, 15; Macy Smith 5-11, 0-0, 13; Kelcie Howell 2-3, 0-0, 5; Sarah Fleming 2-6, 0-2, 4; Sarah Ailey 2-3, 0-0, 4; Chrislyn Cool 0-1, 0-0, 0. Totals: 23-55, 0-2, 58.
Steals: East 2 (Chamberlain 1, Doffin 1); West 3 (Epperly 1, Howell 1, Ailey 1).
Rebounds: East 27 (Chamberlain 7, Lyon 5, Hayes 4); West 39 (Smith 8, Epperly 7, Garrett 5).
3-point goals: East 4 (Sanchez 2, Lyon 1, Doffin 1); West 12 (Epperly 5, Garrett 3, Smith 3, Howell 1).
Fouled out: None.
