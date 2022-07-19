Emrie Ellis will return to her old stomping grounds where she and her teammates stomped many foes during a stellar high school career at Vanoss.
Ellis, now a sophomore basketball player at the University of Arkansas, and teammate Rylee Langerman are co-hosting a Skills Camp on July 30 inside the Vanoss Activity Center. Langerman, who will be a junior this upcoming season, was also an Oklahoma prep star who played at Christian Heritage Academy. The two friends had a few classic battles on the court as foes during their high school playing days.
The camp will feature sessions for basketball players of all ages — from Pre-K to high school seniors.
Ellis — a three-time Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year — said she’s excited to pass along some of her basketball skills and knowledge to young players from where she grew up loving the sport.
“We were encouraged to give back to our community this summer. Of course, I wanted to give back to this area first,” Ellis said.
The camp fee is $35 per person and will include a camp T-Shirt if paid by Wednesday (July 20). Checks can be made out to Vanoss Public Schools.
The first session will be open to boys and girls entering Pre-K to 4th grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The last two sessions are for female players only. Campers entering grades 5-8 will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and campers entering grades 9-12 will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ellis said spots are limited to 40 campers for each session.
The Arkansas duo is equally excited to share the gospel to campers during an optional devotion after each session.
“We wanted to share our faith as well,” she said. “We hope this is the first of a few camps we will put on like this.”
For more information, contact Emrie Ellis at (405) 401-7602, Langerman at (405) 596-1018 or Catherine Ellis at (580) 421-7916.
