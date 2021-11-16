DURANT — The East Central University football team spoiled Southeastern’s playoff hopes and dreams by stunning the Savage Storm 30-28 Saturday at Paul Laird Field.
The Tigers improved to 7-4 on the year — their best record since going 8-3 overall and 6-3 in Great American Conference action way back in 2011.
Southeastern had set itself up for a likely postseason berth after upsetting No. 5 Ouachita Baptist 35-21 the week before in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. However, after the bitter loss to the Tigers, SE fell to 8-3 to end the season. It was ECU’s second straight victory in the game dubbed The 100 Year War.
Emotions spilled over before the teams could get a postgame handshake underway. There was a lot of pushing, shoving, trash-talking and a few fists even flew before officials from both schools could separate the players. The extra-curricular activities lasted around three minutes.
“Our guys played their hearts out to get their seventh win against a very, very well-coached and very good team in Southeastern. It was a great game down to the end. I’m extremely proud of them. I love this group,” said East Central head coach Al Johnson amidst his team’s postgame celebration.
“I wish it wouldn’t have had the confrontation at the end, but it just goes to show you the heart, the passion, the love for football and the love for wanting to win this game these players have,” he continued. “The rivalry is great. It’s great for the game of football.”
Leading 30-21 with just over four minutes to play, the Tigers had to hold off Southeastern in the end.
SE quarterback Daulton Hatley completed six straight passes and also had a 14-yard scramble during an impressive eight-play, 71-yard scoring drive. Hatley threaded the needle to receiver Braxton Kincade for a 29-yard TD strike to cap off the drive and after a Trey Keatts PAT kick, the host had pulled within 30-28 with 1:53 left in the game.
ECU’s Jayquan Lincoln gobbled up the onside kick attempt by the Savage Storm and Al Johnson and company hoped to milk the remainder of the clock to end the game. Things didn’t go as planned.
Southeastern forced a three-and-out to get the ball back in just 23 seconds. ECU punter Jack Preston unleashed a 56-yard kick that went into the end zone and the Savage Storm started at their own 20 with 1:30 to play.
Hatley and company were able to manage one first down before four straight incomplete passes ended any hopes of a SE comeback attempt.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Hatley, set up ECU at the 15. As ECU quarterback Kenny Hrncir kneeled for the final time as the clock reached zero, freshman receiver Lanir Shabazz did a backflip 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage to get the East Central celebration started in style.
Johnson admitted the end of the contest was a bit dicier than it probably should have.
“I hoped we’d have a little bit more of a lead at the end and it was a little disappointing that we didn’t close the clock out on offense (on ECU’s last possession),” he said. “It was a little scary at times. When you missed a PAT and they only needed a field goal to win and you have to give the ball back to them it’s scary. But our defense stepped up.”
Southeastern open the wild fourth quarter with a scoring drive — capped by a 2-yard TD run by tailback Deundre Wheeler — that got the Savage Storm within 24-21 with 13:30 on the clock.
However, ECU immediately responded when Hrncir tossed a 61-yard pass to Lincoln down the left sideline on the Tigers’ first play. That set the Tigers up at the SOSU 14. Running back Miles Davis got the first seven yards and Hrncir followed with a nifty 7-yard TD keeper. Garrett Clark’s PAT kick clanged off the right upright, leaving the Tigers on top 30-21. That set up the exciting finish.
Southeastern tried to answer that ECU score but a 46-yard field goal attempt by Keatts just missed to the left. That kick could have changed the complexion of the game dramatically.
“We started off fast and played for four quarters. At the end of the day, we didn’t turn the ball over and made enough plays to get the victory and hold them off,” Johnson said.
East Central scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter after Hrncir and company engineered a 13-play, 93-yard drive. Hrncir scored from the 1 and after a Clark kick, ECU led 24-14 at the 4:02 mark. The drive used up 6:49 of the third-quarter clock.
The Tigers staggered Southeastern with two big blows early in the first half.
On a 3rd-and-19 play, Hrncir scrambled out of trouble and tossed the ball in Davis’ direction. The pass sailed just over a leaping SOSU defender and Davis hauled it in for a 25-yard touchdown reception that put the visitors on top 7-0 at the 10:54 mark of the first period.
East Central was pinned deep in its own territory later in the first period, but not for long. ECU speedster Greg Howell raced past SE defender Keelan Chilton and Hrncir hit him in stride around the 33-yard line. After a momentary bobble, Howell raced to the end zone with an 81-yard touchdown catch and ECU had jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter.
Southeastern took advantage of a 44-yard kickoff return by Kaleb Whitley that gave the hosts the ball near midfield. A 10-play, 51-yard drive ended when Caleb High — listed as a linebacker on the SOSU game day roster — crashed into the end zone from the 1. That score cut ECU’s lead in half at 14-7 with just 24.4 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers got a 33-yard field goal from kicker Garett Clark at the 2:03 mark of the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead. That nine-play drive was highlighted by a 32-yard grab by tight end Rayvante Emrby, who out-jumped his defender for the ball.
Southeastern wasn’t done. The Savage Storm quickly marched 60 yards down the field in six plays. Hatley completed passes of 16, 21 and 10 yards on the drive, and was capped by a 1-yard TD run by Wheeler as the home team had trimmed its deficit to 17-14 with 40.7 seconds left.
Jackson McFarlane returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards to help the Tigers get close enough for a Hrncir Hail Mary. The pass was batted around near the end zone but fell incomplete.
Hrncir, who got shaken up late in the game but was able to return, completed 17-of-29 passes for 363 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead a Tiger offense that piled up 489 yards of total offense.
Southeastern finished with 381 total yards but was limited to just 86 on the ground. Hatley threw for 295 yards but needed 52 pass attempts.
East Central sophomore linebacker Devon Roush recorded a game-best 14 tackles. Jimmy Pitts and Malik Crenshaw were credited with quarterback sacks.
It was a banged-up ECU squad that finished the season with back-to-back road wins.
“With all the injuries — we’re down seven or eight starters from the time we walked off the field after beating Tarleton (last spring) until now — to be able to get that seventh win I’m so thankful,” Johnson said.
Johnson said after he processes what the Tigers accomplished this season, he’ll likely wonder what might have been.
“We’re going to celebrate this one then I’m probably going to start thinking about what would have happened if we had stayed healthy. We would have probably still been practicing,” he said.
The Tigers honored 14 players on Senior Day at Norris Field a couple of weeks ago, but Johnson said his team has a great nucleus returning to camp in 2022.
“We lose a few great players and great leaders, but we will get 95 percent of our roster back and that’s a huge deal,” he said.
