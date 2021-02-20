VANOSS — Vanoss senior Emrie Ellis was one of a dozen high school basketball players from Oklahoma selected as a nominee for the 2021 McDonald's All-American game.
Nominees were announced Thursday and 18 players from the Sooner State appeared on the list — 12 girls and six boys.
Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt said among the many awards Ellis has and will receive during her prep career, this one stands out a bit. She plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Arkansas.
"This is a pretty cool one because it's a national recognition," Hurt told The Ada News Thursday evening. "It shows a lot of small school kids that the opportunity is there, regardless of where you're from."
There will be no game in 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there will be a virtual ceremony for all of those who are selected with details to be announced later. The selections for the McDonald's All-American team — which will include 48 players — will be announced later this month.
The other female nominees from Oklahoma include Madison Clark, Deer Creek; Chantae Embry, Norman; Kendra Gillipsie, Harding Charter Prep; Trinity Gooden, Choctaw; Jenna Marshall, Deer Creek; Aaliyah Moore, Moore; Ashlyn Sage, Weatherford; Angel Scott, Deer Creek; Jade Upshaw, Kellyville; Jaydynn Walden, Arkoma; and Kelbie Washington, Norman.
"There are kids on this list that will end up playing on national championship teams and in the WNBA. Hopefully, Emrie ends up being one of them," Hurt said.
Male McDonald's All-American nominees from Oklahoma include Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall; Max Cheap, Woodward, Rylan Cope, Woodward; Danquez Dawsey, Lawton MacArthur; Kaden Kornele, Woodward; and Camari Smiley, Classen SAS.
If selected, these athletes would be part of the 44th annual McDonald’s All American Games teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.