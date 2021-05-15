Ellis nabs another Player of the Year honor

Throughout the standout high school basketball career of Vanoss star Emrie Ellis, head coach Jonathon Hurt and this sportswriter have had too many conversations to count about her play and her accolades.
There are very many adjectives left to describe Ellis.
“I feel like we’ve done this so much that it’s hard to say anything we haven’t talked about before,” Hurt said in the latest interview about his “once in a lifetime” player.
But we tried anyway.
Ellis — who will play college basketball at the University of Arkansas — was the best player on a stacked Vanoss team that went unbeaten until running into a red-hot Hydro-Eakly team in the finals of the Class A State Tournament. She was named one of the Top 5 players in the entire state by the state’s most prominent newspaper and today was named the 2021 Ada News All-Area Co-Player of the Year. It marks the third time Ellis has received the award.
“Emrie continues to do things Emrie has done for the four years I’ve coached her,” Hurt said. “That’s part of what makes her special. She hasn’t tried to change anything she does. She just goes out every night and makes the right play and continues to be a leader for us on the floor.”
Her senior numbers don’t exactly jump off the stat sheet. She averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per year during the 2020-21 Vanoss campaign. People that don’t know her might be led to believe she had a subpar senior year. Hurt said that’s the farthest thing from the truth.
“I’ve had people question this. It’s not because she regressed,” he said. “The players around her progressed and she only played about 20 minutes per game this year.”
The Lady Wolves pulverized most of the competition and the bench was so deep that Ellis and the rest of the VHS starters sat for long periods of time.
Ellis was less than thrilled about the situation early on, especially since younger sister Avery Ellis (a freshman) was averaging more points than her older sibling at one point.
“We were a lot better than a lot of people we played so it was hard knowing every night that you’re probably going to play a quarter and a half to two quarters,” Hurt acknowledged. “Early in the year we played seven or eight games and she’s averaging eight or nine points a game and her little sister was averaging over 10 points a game. I think at that point it might have bothered her a little bit. She was taking three or four shots a game and sitting down.”
However, ultimately Emrie was a team player. One of her many talents that might be overlooked by some is her ability to dish out assists and get her teammates involved in the game.
“It’s hard to play at a high level under those circumstances, but she did. We have a lot of different kids that can do a lot of different things and Emrie’s biggest attribute is that she’s a great passer,” Hurt explained. “She’s probably the best passer I’ve seen in high school girls basketball since I’ve really started watching it. When you have kids that can shoot it like we do, she doesn’t have to score a lot of points.”
Ellis helped Vanoss win 26 consecutive games to start the season before second-ranked Hydro-Eakly upset the top-ranked Lady Wolves 69-48 in the state title game. With Ellis guiding the ship, Vanoss went 102-16 over the past four years, never lost a home game and won 37 consecutive Pontotoc Conference games.
One of the few complaints Hurt had to address with Ellis from time to time was that she got too pass-happy on occasion.
“The biggest thing with Emrie is she likes to be a facilitator — she likes getting everyone involved and she’s really good at it,” he said. “But sometimes you just need her to go get a bucket and that’s not what she really looks to do. If I was ever really hard on Emrie, it was saying you need to go get yours. Quit trying to get everyone involved. It’s time for you to go take the game over.”
Hurt said Ellis is one of the best female pure athletes he’s coached.
“It hard for people to realize how good an athlete she is because she’s so smooth and so skilled in all areas,” he said.
“She’s great in transition. You’ll see that occasionally,” he continued. “Because she blocks so many shots, she wasn’t always off in transition. But she can euro-step girls and go finish and (score) on up and unders ... she’s a lot better athlete than people realize. She’s just so smooth in everything she does that it’s deceptive.”
During her career, she averaged 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. In 111 games, Ellis totaled 1,727 points, 1,133 rebounds, 395 assists and 643 blocked shots.
Hurt said high school basketball fans didn’t get to see her entire arsenal.
“Something I didn’t let her do a whole lot was shoot 3s from 30 feet. But if she wanted to or if our teams weren’t quite as good, you could put her out there and she would shoot 10 3s from 30 feet per game. She has unlimited range,” he said.
Hurt said as good as she is on the court, she’s equally as good a person off the court.
“She is one of the best there is on and off the floor, a great role model for young girls,” he said. “She has a bright future ahead.
