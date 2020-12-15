LATTA — Latta junior Taryn Batterton made a huge play in the closing seconds of overtime against Vanoss in a battle of local girls basketball superpowers.
However, Vanoss senior Emrie Ellis made the last one.
Ellis went coast to coast, drove past two Latta defenders in the lane and hit a layup as time was running out to give the Lady Wolves a heart-pounding 55-54 OT win over the Lady Panthers Saturday night in the finals of the 2020 Latta Panther Classic.
Vanoss, ranked No. 1 in Class A, just stayed unbeaten and improved to 9-0 on the year. Latta, No. 2 in Class 2A, fell to 2-1.
“That was a game everyone has wanted for a long time and it lived up to the hype,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. Latta is a great team. I told the girls all week long that if you don’t play well they’re going to beat you. We weren’t at our best, but we showed a lot of heart and found a way to win.”
Latta head coach Bruce Plunk echoed Hurt’s remarks.
“It was two good teams that really went to battle. I thought my kids competed really hard. If we could have eliminated a mistake or a turnover here and there, it would have made things better. But in the long run, that game is going to make us a much better team.”
With Vanoss on top 53-51, Batterton grabbed a rebound, scored on a putback, was fouled and completed a three-point play to put Latta on top 54-53 with 9.1 seconds left in overtime.
Ellis took the inbounds pass and made a beeline toward the basket. With a head of steam, Ellis drove past a Latta defender around the 3-point line and hit a layup as the final seconds of the game ticked away.
Pandemonium ensued.
“There are no time outs left and I just told Emrie, our best player, to go get the ball and make a play and she did. She made a huge shot that people will remember for a long time” Hurt said.
It’s a play that Plunk likely replayed in his head over and over throughout the weekend.
“We probably could have done something different in that last few seconds that would have given us a better chance to stop Emrie, but with no time outs and not being in that situation a lot ...,” Plunk said without completely finishing his thought. “She just went and made a good play. You have to give her credit for that.”
Latta had the upper hand for much of the contest.
With Vanoss leading 21-19 after a 3-pointer from Abbi Snow at the 2:43 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Panthers scored the final 11 points of the frame. In the final two minutes, Latta got a 3-pointer and two free throws by Carson Dean and two free shots from both Trinity Cotanny and Jaylee Willis that led to a 30-21 halftime cushion.
Vanoss scored the first seven points of the third period before Latta went on another run of its own.
Lizzy Simpson hit a jumper at the 6:29 mark to get the Lady Wolves within 30-28. But Latta followed a timeout with an 11-1 run capped by a 3-point basket from Willis that gave the home team its biggest lead of the game at 41-29 with 1:36 left in the third period.
Vanoss responded with a 12-0 surge that included 3-point shots by Snow and Rileigh Rush and six points from Ellis. The game was knotted at 41-41 with 5:30 to play.
The rest of the fourth quarter went back and forth. Batterton beat a Vanoss press for a layup with just over a minute left in regulation that tied the game at 49-49. Neither team could score late in regulation and the contest went to overtime.
Snow maneuvered past a defender and hit a jumper in the lane for Vanoss to begin the overtime and Batterton banked one in for Latta to keep the score tied.
Lizzy Simpson sank two free throws with 17.1 seconds left that put the visitors on top 53-51 and that set the stage for the dramatic ending.
Snow would lead the Vanoss offense with a game-high 22 points. After a defensive strategy by the LHS coaching staff made it look like the Lady Panthers were social-distancing Snow, she attempted 25 3-point shots — mostly from wide-open looks — and made five.
“Bruce (Plunk) had a good game plan. People had tried that before and it didn’t work, but early on it was effective. Abbi’s a really good shooter. She just didn’t shoot it well tonight,” Hurt said.
Ellis followed with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Simpson turned in an all-round solid effort, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Emily Wilson drained a pair of 3-points and also scored eight points.
Batterton led Latta with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dean followed with 11 points and nine boards, while Hailey Baber also hit double figures with 10 points. Caitlyn Byrd just missed scoring double digits against her old team with nine points, while Willis added seven. Byrd and Willis had six rebounds each.
Latta was hurt by 19 turnovers compared to just five by Vanoss.
The Lady Wolves were a late addition to the Latta Panther Classic, replacing Kiowa who had to withdraw due to COVID-19 quarantines.
“I really appreciate Bruce inviting us over. He could have found someone else and rolled to a championship. Instead, he invited one of the best teams in the state to come over and compete against. I really appreciated that and so does our community,” Hurt said.
While Vanoss rolls into its Christmas break, Latta still has much more work to do before January.
The Lady Panthers host an ever-improving Roff team tonight and welcome Class A No. 2 Hydro-Eakly to town Friday for Senior Night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Next Tuesday (Dec. 22), Latta travels to Class 2A No. 1 Dale for a 3 p.m.
Then, Plunk and company will be a part of the Cougar Christmas Classic, scheduled for Dec. 28-30 inside the Cougar Activity Center at Ada High School.
“Our record may not be that good coming out of the Christmas break, but we should be loaded for bear going into that second semester,” Plunk said. “We’re playing for March, not December.”
