VANOSS — Emrie Ellis of Vanoss has well-documented success on the basketball court. Now, she’s making head coach Jonathon Hurt a pretty good hand in softball.
Ellis hit a clutch two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and help the Lady Wolves edge Allen 3-1 in a local fastpitch matchup Monday evening.
“It was a tough game that could have gone either way. It was a good win against a really good team,” Hurt said.
Vanoss improved to 3-2 on the year with losses to undefeated Roff and Class 2A power Calera. The Lady Mustangs fell to 2-2.
“We played Roff really tough, and they’re one of the best teams in our class,” Hurt said. “We’ve gotten better, and I think we’ll continue to get better.”
Hurt said Ellis is making the transition from the basketball court to the softball field nicely and should only improve as the season marches on. It’s the first time Ellis has played competitive softball since the sixth grade.
“Her mental toughness and work ethic have kind of carried over and helped us out in softball,” Hurt said.
Ellis, who finished 2-for-3 and scored a run against Allen, is hitting .563 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored through the first five Vanoss games. She hasn’t struck out once.
The game featured a dandy, all-Riley pitching duel between Riley Reed of Vanoss and Allen ace Riley Koonce.
Reed struck out seven, walked three and allowed one earned run in five innings of work. After surrendering a walk to Koonce to lead off the sixth inning, reliever Brinn Brassfield slammed the door shut on Allen. She retired the final six Allen batters she faced.
Koonce struck out three and didn’t walk a Vanoss batter in her five innings of work in suffering the hard-luck loss.
Allen got on the scoreboard first when Kaylen Rowsey led off the fourth inning with a base hit, went to second on a groundout and raced home on a single by Taylen Mason to give the Lady Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
Vanoss got the run back in the bottom of the fourth thanks to consecutive singles by Ellis, Brassfield and Jaycee Underwood that knotted the score at 1-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jayme Poulin reached on an error, went to third on a base hit by Reed and raced home on the big hit by Ellis that put Vanoss on top 2-1.
The Lady Wolves got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Underwood crushed a triple to left field and scored on an RBI single by Addi Patton that made it 3-1.
Underwood finished 3-for-3 to pace a nine-hit VHS offense. Brassfield went 2-for-3 with a double for the hosts.
Kinsey Nix finished 2-for-3 from the top of the Allen batting order. Mason had the only other AHS hit.
Rileigh Rush robbed Mason of her second hit with a sliding catch in left field in the top of the sixth inning.
Vanoss meets Community Christian School at 2:45 p.m. and Thackerville at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Stratford Tournament.
Allen faces Coleman at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament.
