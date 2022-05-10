ELK CITY — The Byng Pirates fought their way to the championship game of the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Elk City Friday and had the top-seeded and talented Elks on the ropes.
But Elk City rallied from a 5-0 deficit and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Byng 6-5 and claim the title.
Elk City advanced to this week’s Class 4A State Tournament with a 27-9 record, while Byng finished the season at 21-6.
Earlier in the day, coach Shawn Streater’s bunch had to hold off a late Lone Grove rally to slip past the Longhorns 6-5.
Championship
Elk City 6, Byng 5
With the game tied at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Elk City’s Corey Corey Culver led off with a base hit. A one-out base hit by Rylee Boyd put runners at the corners and Streater decided to intentionally walk Kash Mayfield to load the bases.
Kye Keyes produced a walk-off, RBI single that sent Byng packing.
Byng’s Cooper McCage scored on a double steal to get the Pirates on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.
Ryan Shelton’s big three-run double in the top of the fourth inning highlighted a four-run BHS jaunt that put the locals on top 5-0. Caden Azlin also had an RBI single in the inning.
Culver, Cooper Church and Boyd each had big hits during a five-run Elk City outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning. Culver delivered an RBI-triple, while Church and Boyd cracked back-to-back run-scoring doubles.
McCage led Byng at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the BHS batting order, while Keith Cook finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Azlin finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Mason Carter walked twice and had a base hit.
Freshman Callen Leslie led off the top of the sixth inning with a pinch-hit double however pinch-runner Dillon Palmer was stranded at third base.
Elk City — which out-hit Byng 11-19 — got two hits each from Jaston Holder, Culver, Boyd and Kye Keys.
Three Byng pitchers combined for six walks, two strikeouts and just one earned run. The Pirates were charged with just one error.
Jayden Krajnik earned the mound win in relief for the Elks. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just four hits in four scoreless innings to close out the contest.
Elimination Game
Byng 6, Lone Grove 5
The Pirates scored six times in the top of the first inning and then had to hang on for dear life in the bottom of the seventh.
Six of Byng’s seven total hits game during the huge first-inning explosion.
Cooper McCage led off with a double and later score on a passed ball to put the Pirates on top 1-0.
Lone Grove hurler Cale McLean then hit Cade Azlin to load the bases and reliever Cale Sudderth beaned Bo Boatwright to force in a run and make it 2-0. Mason Carter followed with a two-RBI single to put Byng ahead 4-0.
The Pirates then got a two-run single from Dylen Cotton that pushed the BHS advantage to 6-0.
Ryder Cameron, Lone Grove’s third pitcher of the contest, finally got the Longhorns out of the jam. The LGHS freshman tossed the final 6.2 innings of the game and struck out six, walked three and allowed just two hits and no runs.
The Longhorns scored single runs in the second and fourth inning before mounting a big comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Kyle Miller led off the seventh with an infield hit and then got back-to-back doubles from Jackson Grace and McLean to cut the Byng lead to 6-4.
Byng then turned to reliever Cole Tracy who surrendered a one-out RBI double to Sudderth that closed the gap to 6-5 before stranding the potential game-tying run at second base with a strikeout and a fly out to center field.
Keith Cook was the only Byng player to obtain multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Lone Grove, which out-hit Byng 10-7, was led by Grace who went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
