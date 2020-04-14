Don’t look now, but the Jeff Cali Sports Guy version of March Madness still has a pair of Cinderella stories.
Pepper burgers lovers everywhere helped Whip Dip push into the Elite 8, while Mexican food truck Nacho Biznez also stayed alive with a surprising upset of chain giant Santa Fe Cattle Company.
I didn’t think topping last week’s massive voter total was possible, but Jeff Cali Sports Guy fans surprised me again. We had 457 voters cast ballots for the Sweet 16 restaurant battles, up from 434 a week ago.
Whip Dip surged past chicken-serving hot spot Chick-fil-A by a 252-205 count, while Nacho Biznez took down Santa Fe 239-218 in one of the week’s tightest battles.
In other Sweet 16 action, La Fiesta Mexican defeated Chili’s, Applebee’s got the best of RibCrib BBQ & Grill, Pigskins BBQ topped Roma Italian, Heavenly Buns Deli scooted past Dairy Lou and Papa Gjorgjo edged Fresco’s Mexican Grill 239-218, matching the score of the Nacho Biznez victory.
Folger’s Drive-In defeated the Blue Moon Cafe in the final Sweet 16 skirmish.
Remember, Elite 8 voting will begin Wednesday on the Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook page and run through midnight on Friday.
Let’s take a closer look at the Elite 8 matchups as we work toward getting down to the Final Four.
TOP LEFT BRACKET
The Elite 8 matchup in this bracket features The Whip Dip versus La Fiesta Mexican. Whip Dip has already taken down one Ada Mexican food giant — Polo’s. We’ll see how it fares against another one this week.
TOP RIGHT BRACKET
Heavenly Buns Deli and their fantastic soups and sandwiches will face Italian food star Papa Gjorgo in this Elite 8 matchup.
I love to get soup from both places, so this should be interesting.
BOTTOM RIGHT BRACKET
Some may call Folger’s win over Blue Moon in the Sweet 16 matchup, but not this sports writer. Those Folger boys attract business from all parts of the state and even the nation. A huge number of former Adans try to work in lunch at Folger’s when they return to their home town.
Heck, Folger’s has been serving great burgers since 1935 and been in their quaint Main Street location since the 1950s.
The small giant will square off against little ol’ Nacho Biznez, which is fairly new to Ada, in a unique battle. Local resident Will Martin opened his food truck in December of 2015.
BOTTOM LEFT BRACKET
This bracket could feature the most epic battle of the week. Cali’s March Madness odds-on favorite, Applebee’s, will battle local BBQ powerhouse Pigskins in what — at least on paper — appears to be a matchup of Ada restaurant heavyweights. I predicted Applebee’s would win the whole thing, but if anyone can knock those guys off, it’s the Truetts and Pigskins.
For me, it’s about late-night blackened wings at Applebee’s versus delicious ribs, hot links and those tasty seasoned fries from Pigskins.
Buckle in for this one, folks. It should be an epic battle.
