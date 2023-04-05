ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers used a sister act to storm past Stonewall 14-4 in a Monday night home game.
Chloe Eldred hit two home runs and sister Sophie Eldred also went deep in a 14-hit Roff offense. The game ended via the run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Tigers evened their record at 11-11 on the year, while Stonewall left town at 2-10.
Roff hosted Mill Creek on Tuesday and invites Strother and Coleman to town for a festival on Thursday. Stonewall hosted Stratford and Vanoss on Tuesday and will compete in the Vanoss Festival on Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Longhorns struck first when sophomore Jakobi Worcester crushed a grand slam in the top of the first inning to put the visitors on top 4-0.
It was all Roff after that. The Lady Tigers scored six times in the bottom of the second inning and scored six more runs in the third to pull away.
Shelbey Ensey’s walk-off, two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game.
Chloe Eldred hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning and Sophie Eldred hit a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning that started a big two-out uprising. Chloe Eldred capped that six-run outburst with a three-run homer.
Ensey led a 14-hit Roff attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Chloe Eldred finished 2-for-3 with a walk, seven RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order. Sophie Eldred went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the home team.
Addi Sheppard and Brianna Bess both finished 2-for-3 and scored a run for Roff. Keela Scott went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Kinlie Bacon scored three times for the Lady Tigers.
Besides the big blow by Worcester, Stonewall managed just four other hits — singles by Landree Dye, Faith Ross, Lilly Wyche and Kayden Alford.
