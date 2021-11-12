El Rayo settles for second at tough Edmond tournament

EDMOND — The Ada U19 soccer team — El Rayo — finished second in the 25th annual Edmond Turkey Shootout played Nov. 6-7.
El Rayo, part of the Ada Soccer Club, won its group and advanced to play Woodward in the finals. Woodward, who topped Ada 5-0 in the championship game, was also a group winner.
Ada finished with 2-0-1 in group play.
Championship
Woodward 5, Ada 0
Playing their fourth game in two days, Ada wilted in the second half.
The Ada players showed amazing heart and toughness to compete so hard for so many games. In the first half Ada held firm and was trailing only 1-0 before Woodward scored a goal as time ran out to make it 2-0 at the half.
The total amount of minutes wore the Ada team down as Woodward was able to run squad substitutions to keep their players fresh. Jose Palma and Saul Palma showed an incredible amount of desire as they defended until they could not go anymore.
The powerful Woodward team featured many players from last year’s state runner-up team in the OSSAA playoffs.
Group Play
Ada 2, Elk City 2
In the first game of the tournament, Ada took a 2-1 lead on Sam Rhynes’ second goal of the game.
Elk City scored a controversial goal with two minutes remaining to tie the score 2-2. Ada’s defense, led by Augi Palma and Caden Mitchell, played very strong giving up no goals during the run of play.
Both of Elk City’s goals came from corner kicks.
Ada 2, OKC Nitro 1
Ada defeated a strong OKC Nitro team 2-1 in the second game of tournament play. Jonah Ascencion scored a breakaway goal in the first half, assisted by Emi Benton, giving Ada a 1-0 lead.
A defensive mistake allowed Nitro to even the score at 1-1 midway through the second half. With minutes remaining, Phillip Jones took a good pass into the box and scored what amounted to a trick shot to give Ada a 2-1 lead.
Mikkaya Sloan played very strong in goal, making several saves to preserve Ada’s win.
Ada 2, OKC Bandits 1
Ada held on to defeat a very talented OKC Bandits team to clinch the group title for Ada’s first trip ever to the finals of the rugged Edmond Turkey Shootout.
Ada scored twice early in the first half with goals by Phillip Jones and Jonah Ascencion that featured excellent plays by Sam Rhynes to set up both goals.
The OKC Bandits came out on fire in the second half, scoring an early goal to cut the lead to 2-1. The Bandits continued to pour on the pressure throughout the second half.
Ada moved to a defensive position — a five-defender backline. This meant moving Phillip Jones from his forward position to the backline. Sam Rhynes was also moved to a more defensive role.
The defensive move was able to hold the Bandits to the lone goal, preserving the win.
The defensive backline of Colton Scull, Augi Palma, Caden Mitchell and Carlos Morales played an excellent game holding the talented Bandits to only one goal.
Overall Rhynes, Jones and Ascension all scored two goals each.
Sam Rhynes had 3 assists and Emi Benton had 4 assists. Mikkaya Sloan played rock-solid in goal for the length of the tournament with only one mistake over four games.
Ada’s current record for the fall season is 8-1-2.
A win Saturday at the ECU Soccer field against Duncan will clinch the Western Oklahoma League title for the Ada squad. That match kicks off at 11 a.m.
