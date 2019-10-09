Four local baseball teams and four local softball teams will be competing for state championships this week.
Here’s a closer look at each state tournament field involving a team from this area.
BASEBALL
CLASS A STATE
The Class A State Tournament will be hosted by Yukon High School on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s championship game planned for 12:05 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The 11th-ranked Latta Panthers, under head coach Eddie Collins, will face No. 5 Rattan at 11 a.m. Thursday to kick things off. Latta enters with a 19-9 record, while the Rams are 24-5.
Should Latta win, the Panthers would face the Silo-Canute winner at 11 a.m. Friday in Yukon.
The second-ranked Roff Tigers and head coach Ead Simon will have their hands full when they tangle with No. 4 Ft. Cobb-Broxton in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap. A Roff victory would send the Tigers to a semifinal matchup with the Dale-Calera winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Yukon.
CLASS B STATE
Local teams Asher and Tupelo are among the field at the Class B State Tournament. The first two days of that event will be hosted by Dolese Park in Oklahoma City, ahead of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. title game at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
No. 6 Asher will meet No. 5 Vici at 1:30 p.m. Should the Indians win that contest, they’d match up with the winner of Red Oak and McCurtain in an 11 a.m. semifinal game Friday morning.
No. 9 Tupelo and third-ranked Leedey will lock horns in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap at Dolese Park. A Tupelo victory would send the Tigers to a 1:30 p.m. Friday semifinal contest against the Lookeba-Sickles-Varnum victor.
Asher enters the state tournament with a 16-11 record, while Tupelo is sitting at 17-10.
“We played very tough today (at the regional) in what I consider a hard place to win, on the road at second-rated Lookeba-Sickles,” Hamilton said. “We got great pitching and had some very timely big hits. We started this fall at 2-6 but have now gone 13-5 against a brutal schedule. We are honored to make it to the state tournament.”
SOFTBALL
CLASS 2A STATE
No. 2 Latta and No. 7 Coalgate are part of the field at the Class 2A State Tournament, hosted by the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
The Lady Panthers, who finished the regular season riding an impressive 20-game winning streak, will battle No. 7 Hobart at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Field 4. With a win Thursday, Latta would match up with the Stroud-Dale winner at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a huge semifinal showdown.
Cinderella Coalgate will meet No. 1 Silo at 10:30 a.m. on Field 4. The Lady Wildcats would meet the Amber-Pocasset-Oktaha winner at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals if they upset the Lady Rebels.
Coalgate is 24-10 and is making the program’s first trip to a fastpitch state tournament.
Latta, now 32-2, won the 2016 fastpitch state title.
The Class 2A State Championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 1.
CLASS A STATE
The second-ranked Roff Lady Tigers will be searching for the school’s first-ever softball state championship at the Class A State Tournament this week at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s bunch will meet No. 8 Morrison (30-4) at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup on Field 2. A Roff victory would match the team up with the Canute-Fairland winner at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Field 2.
The championship contest is set for 4 p.m. Saturday on Field 3.
CLASS 3A STATE
No. 3 Sulphur will do battle at the Class 3A State Tournament, also hosted by The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
The Lady Bulldogs, with a record of 27-6, will take on No. 6 Prague (25-6) at 11 a.m. Thursday on Field 1 in a first-round matchup.
Sulphur will match up with either No. 2 Tishomingo or No. 7 Adair at noon Friday on Field 1 in the semifinals.
The Class 3A state championship game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 3.
