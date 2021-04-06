Eight errors spell trouble for Cougars

LAWTON — The Ada High baseball team couldn’t overcome eight errors despite a strong pitcher performance by Hunter Condon in a 13-6 loss to Elgin Saturday at the Bo Bowman Tournament in Lawton.
Ada finished 3-2 in the tournament and was 11-10 before getting the word Monday afternoon that Classen SAS would not be making the trip to Cougar Field for a scheduled doubleheader later that night. That resulted in a pair of forfeit victories for the Cougars, who improved to 13-10 heading into Thursday’s trip to Roff to face the unbeaten Tigers at 5 p.m. at Tiger Field.
With the victory over the Cougars, Elgin improved to 13-6.
Elgin grabbed an early 3-0 lead after pushing across three runs in the top of the first inning. But Condon held the Owls scoreless over the next five frames.
The Cougars scored two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. But Elgin scored five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Cade Sliger led a seven-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. John David Muse finished 1-for-3 with an RI and two runs scored, while Zac Carroll hit a triple, knocked in a run and scored a run from the top of the Ada batting order.
Condon finished 2-for-4 and scored a run for Ada, while Treston Eaker had the only other Ada hit.
Condon pitched all seven innings for the Cougars. He struck out 13 and walked just one in the complete-game effort.
Gage McElhaney finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top spot in the Elgin lineup. Braeden Moreland went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Owls. Nacona Tahdooanippah went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, while doubled and drove home a run for the winners.
Tahdooanippah was the winning pitcher for Elgin. He struck out four, walked two and surrendered five earned runs in 5.2 innings.
