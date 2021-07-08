Eight champions were crowned during the weather-delayed Vision Bank Ada City Open Tuesday night at the Ada Tennis Center.
• In one of the best championship matches of the night, the tandem of Halston Redwine and Zack Whelchel outlasted Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in a three-set thriller in the Men’s A Doubles title match.
• Eden Boggs and Lilly Cadenhead edged the duo of Presley Dickinson and Jerzie O’Neal 6-4, 7-5 in the Women’s B Doubles championship match.
• In the Mixed A Doubles title bout, the team of Christian Siegle and Dea Ghosh got the best of Zack and Mikala Whelchel by a 6-2, 6-2 count.
• Marley and Ryan Rennie won the Mixed B Doubles bracket with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Dax Lorman and Macy Lowrance.
• In Men’s D Singles, Logan Machetta shut out Corbin Smith 8-0 for the title.
• Dax Dorman defeated Trenton Hensley 6-2, 6-1 in the Men’s B Singles championship match.
• Kingery and Thompson claimed the Men’s B Doubles title after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley.
• In the Women’s A Doubles title match, Lauren Burden and Mikala Whelchel knocked off Jessi Bolin and Jarvisette Redwine 6-2, 6-2.
Two championship matches were played Wednesday night. Jessi Bolin and Eden Boggs battled for the Women’s A Singles title and Jarvis Redwine met Christian Siegle in the Men’s A Singles final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.