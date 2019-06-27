Laramie Edens had to put on her rally hat Tuesday night at the 2019 Vision Bank Ada City Open.
Edens dropped the first set of her Women’s Singles semifinal match to Abby Machetta, 6-4, but won the next two by 6-3 and 6-2 counts to advance to tonight’s championship match. Edens will meet Ahna Redwine, who earned a spot in the finals with a Monday victory.
In Mixed A Doubles action Tuesday, Mikala Whelchel and Zack Whelchel defeated Eden Boggs and Harrison Boggs 6-1, 6-1. The team of Zoie Epps and Jackson Swopes knocked off Ahna Redwine and Bryant Redwine 6-3, 7-6. The tandem of Lauryn Hawkins and Reese Siegle also earned a victory over Ella Summers and Halston Redwine.
Reese Siegle also won a Men’s A Singles match, defeating King Bingamon 6-2, 6-0. Also in that division, Noah Watkins turned back Jackson Swoes 6-2, 6-1, and Chad Whittington bested Jessen Baker 6-0, 6-1.
The tournament continued Wednesday night and wraps up tonight with a number of championship matches on the slate. The action begins at 5:30 p.m.
