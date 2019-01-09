Edens off to great start for Friends

WICHITA, Kan. — Friends University senior Laramie Edens recorded one of the best games of her collegiate career against Avila (Mo.) University, and the Falcons needed it all Monday night inside the Garvey Arena.
Edens, a graduate of Latta High School, filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 27 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in Friends’ narrow 78-74 win.
The 27 points were a career-high. Edens sank 10-of-18 field goals, and 7-of-12 free throws in 39 minutes. The 10 made baskets matched her previous best mark.
The double-double was her eighth of the season.
Friends led 62-56 heading into the fourth quarter, but Edens helped the Falcons get some breathing room with a three-point play and then a jumper at the 7:39 mark. She had a key blocked shot late in the final period that helped keep Avila at bay.
The win improved the Falcons to 8-9 overall and 8-4 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Edens is fifth in the KCAC in scoring at 13.9 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 43.6 percent, fourth in rebounds at 9.0 per game and at the top of the list in blocks with 3.12 per contest. Edens has accumulated 53 blocked shots in 17 games.
