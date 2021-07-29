When the East Central University football team won the NAIA national championship on Dec. 11, 1993, it instantly became the biggest win in school history.
No victory has really come close since.
But what the 2020 Tigers accomplished on April 1, 2021, in Stephenville, Texas, was certainly in the ballpark. In fact, some longtime ECU football supporters are putting it No. 2 on the list.
ECU defeated tradition-rich Division I Tarleton State 21-14 on that day — a day that will long be remembered by those involved and alumni everywhere for decades.
East Central head coach Al Johnson isn’t lost on how monumental the victory over Tarleton State during the pandemic-stricken season was.
“I would call it the second biggest. The national championship game is by far the biggest. From what the alumni have said, it’s probably the second biggest win. I don’t say that to the team, but they know that.”
East Central Athletic Director Dr. Jeff Williams concurred.
“I believe the win over Tarleton State is the most significant win for our football program since winning the 1993 national championship game. Our team spent the entire fall semester preparing to play for whenever that would be permitted and they were ready,” he said.
“Our team went down there and convincingly beat a ranked NCAA Division I team. That wasn’t a fluke nor an accident,” Williams continued. “It’s a fact and the TSU coach admitted it in his post-game presser. What Coach Johnson, his staff and those players achieved was spectacular to witness.”
Part of the victory was in the planning and preparation that went into it well ahead of game day.
“I scheduled that game to where we would have two weeks of practice. I had to lay out a plan as to how we could beat Tarleton — a plan to give ourselves the best chance to go in and beat a D-I team,” Johnson recalled. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. That was a team who had beaten an FCS team earlier in their season.”
Johnson was agonizing over his team’s matchup with Tarleton State while on a spring break vacation.
“We went up to a cabin in Eufaula and my wife was like ‘What are you thinking about?’ because there were times I was just zoning out. I was thinking about how do we beat Tarleton,” he said
Johnson said the setup to face the powerful Texans worked like a charm.
• Tarleton State played the Saturday before meeting East Central the following Thursday. Johnson knew the Texans wouldn’t be able to have a practice with pads before playing the Tigers.
• East Central was the final game on Tarleton State’s schedule.
• And Johnson counted on some or most of the TSU players to look at ECU’s previous record and maybe take them lightly.
Johnson repeatedly told his club they could go get a victory in Stephensville, Texas, and they finally listened.
“I told them they could win the game. At first, they didn’t believe me. You can always tell when someone believes you or not,” he said. “By the end of that two-week cycle, you could tell they believed.”
As it got closer to kickoff, the Tigers turned up their intensity in workouts. In fact, during a week-long period heading into the Tarleton State contest, Johnson said his team worked harder than ever.
“That was the best seven-day stretch we’ve had since I’ve been here (three years) — as far as practice, attention to detail, everybody working hard in the weight room,” he said.
Game Day arrived and Johnson took the Tigers to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson was even second-guessing that decision.
“I set that up long before. As we got closer to the game, I started regretting it. I was like “Am I dumb? I’m about to give them a huge distraction before they play their biggest game to date that we’ve ever played,” he remembered. “But they handled it well. They enjoyed it and they took their pictures, but they stayed focused. They knew we came here on a business trip to win a game.”
The game wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate. For instance:
• Tarleton State’s only score came late in the third quarter on a 68-yard return following a blocked field goal.
• ECU had more first downs (22-17).
• The Tigers dominated time of possession (40:50 to 19:10).
• East Central finished with 378 yards compared to 331 yards for the Texans.
• The Tigers converted 3-of-4 fourth-down conversions compared to a 2-of-5 effort by Tarleton.
• The visitors scored on 3-of-4 red-zone chances compared to an 0-of-3 showing by the home team, thanks to a stout ECU defense.
• Tarleton State was averaging giving up just 55 offensive plays to their opponents per game. ECU ran 89 offensive plays.
“It’s one thing to have a plan, it’s one thing to believe it but you still have to go out and execute it and they did,” Johnson said. “They showed up and they played well. One of the things I was most proud of was they stayed focused for four quarters.”
The result was a win for the ages.
