ECU's Wilson drops 20 in loss to Golden Suns

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech erupted for 34 points in the third quarter to rally past East Central 70-59 Saturday afternoon inside the Tucker Coliseum.
The Golden Suns improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Great American Conference play, while ECU dropped to 5-5 and 2-4.
East Central used a big 23-10 run in the second quarter to grab a 33-26 lead at halftime.
Emily Wilson, a freshman from Vanoss who had the best game of her short college career, hit a layup at the 5:10 mark of the third period to put ECU ahead 44-42.
But ATU outscored the visitors 18-3 the rest of the period to carry a 60-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Arkansas Tech led by as many as 18 in the final frame and the Tigers got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
During the pivotal third period, the Tigers hit just 5-of-14 (35.7%) field goals while ATU sank a sizzling 12-of-16 (75%) shots.
Wilson — a graduate of Vanoss High School — came off the bench and finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds and a pair of steals. She had scored three total points in three previous appearances for ECU.
Madison Rehl was the only other ECU player to reach double figures. She scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Rehl went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Izzy Cummins just missed double digits with nine points.
Jayana Sanders led the Golden Suns with 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Ashlei Lopez was next with 12 points, four assists and six rebounds.
East Central hosts Southern Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
———o———
Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arkansas Tech men’s basketball program, games last week against Southeastern Oklahoma and East Central had been postponed.
The Tigers were one of several teams to have last week’s games postponed around the league. Thursday three games in the Great American Conference were postponed and Saturday four games, including ECU’s at Arkansas Tech, were postponed.
