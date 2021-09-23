ECU's Williams named week's top defensive player

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University redshirt senior RJ Williams has picked up the teams first Great American Conference Player of the Week honor, being named the Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20.

The Grand Prairie, Texas, native had a key performance for the Tigers (2-1 GAC) in their 40-13 Homecoming victory over Southern Nazarene. He picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, while adding seven (5-2) total tackles, 0.5 sacks (4 yards) and 1.5 TFL (9 yards).

His interception was just the second of his career and his first interception return for a touchdown.

ECU will return to the road this weekend, traveling to face Northwestern Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Alva.

