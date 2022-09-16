ECU's Strickland nabs weekly GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Monday, East Central University volleyball sophomore Emma Strickland was named the Great American Conference Co-Offensive player of the week for Sept. 12.
This is Strickland’s second career GAC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
The Mansfield, Texas native helped the Tigers to a 2-2 week, totaling 78 kills for an average of 4.88 kills per set.
Strickland recorded 24 kills in the Tigers GAC opener against Southwestern Oklahoma State. At the Harding Invitational, she helped ECU sweep LeMoyne-Owen with eight kills and four service aces and posted 17 kills in the four-set win over Alabama-Huntsville. Against William Jewell, Strickland amassed 29 kills, making her the new ECU single match record holder in kills which was previously set at 28.
She and the Tigers swept Oklahoma Baptist University on Tuesday inside the Kerr Activities Center and will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Northwestern Oklahoma State University for a 2 p.m. GAC matchup.
