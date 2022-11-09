ECU's Roush nabs weekly conference award

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University football player Devon Roush has been recognized by the Great American Conference as the Defensive Player-of-the-Week for helping the Tigers to a 16-0 shutout of Arkansas-Monticello.
Roush finished the game with a team-best 11 tackles, including two and one-half tackles for losses. The shutout was the Tigers first since a 69-0 beating on Southern Nazarene in 2015.
ECU’s defense limited Arkansas-Monticello to just 164 yards of total offense, the lowest total of any GAC team this year. UAM ran 59 plays and averaged just 2.8 yards per play.
Roush has been a team leader in tackles for most of the season. He has 89 stops and ranks second in the conference. He trails SNU’s Elijah Calhoun, who leads the league with 91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.