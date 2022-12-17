ECU's Roush nabs D-II All-American honor

Junior linebacker Devon Roush of East Central University football was named to the All-American Second Team by Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA), announced Wednesday.
The honor brings the Tigers’ All-American products to 32, including 14 since becoming NCAA members.
Roush has racked up the awards this season as he was named First Team D2CCA All-Super Region 3, Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-GAC.
The Manvel, TX, native led the Tigers in tackles with 110 and finished second in the GAC and 28th in the nation in tackles per game at 9.2. He is the first ECU player to have 100 or more tackles since 2016. Roush had six games this season with 10 or more tackles, with his best game against Southwestern Oklahoma with 15.
ECU Football had one of its most successful seasons since 1993 with a 9-3 record, its seventh bowl game appearance in school history at the fifth annual Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, TX, and several NCAA Division II top ten rankings including No. 1 in turnover margin and fumbles recovered.
