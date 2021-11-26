ECU's Rehl named GAC Basketball Player of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the second Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season. East Central’s Madison Rehl claimed the Women’s award and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Jett Sternberger earned the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madison Rehl, East Central, G, Sr., Edmond, Oklahoma
Rehl averaged 16.0 points per game in the Tigers’ season-opening victories against Texas Woman’s and UAFS. She shot 70.0 percent from the field and went 3-for-6 from the 3-point arc. She became the 14th player in ECU history to reach 1,000 points in a career during the Tigers’ win against UAFS.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jett Sternberger, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, So., Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Sternberger broke the school and conference record for points in a game when he scored 55 points in the Savage Storm’s victory against Arlington Baptist. The Southeastern record stood for 64 years. He went 18-for-25 from the floor, 12-for-18 from the 3-point arc. The 12 3-point field goals set a school record and tied the GAC single-game mark.
OTHERS NOMINATED
Ashlei Lopez, G (Arkansas Tech), Andreja Peciuraite, F (Oklahoma Baptist), Lani Snowden, G (Henderson State), Aspen Thornton, G (Ouachita)
Brennen Burns, G (East Central), Kendarious Smith, G (Ouachita)
