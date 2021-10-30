SEARCY, Ark. — The third time was the charm for East Central senior Aaliyah Regg-Wajid.
After finishing second overall in two previous years, Regg-Wajid captured the medalist crown at the 2021 Great American Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship held last weekend at the Harding University Cross Country Course.
Regg-Wajid finished the race with a time of 17:36.1, setting a school record in the 5K race. The Bronx, New York, native recorded the fifth-best time at a GAC Championship during its 11-year history.
Emma Downing, a senior from Oklahoma Baptist, was the runner-up with a time of 17:42.4. East Central sophomore Abigael Kemboi was third in 17:48.9.
Oklahoma Baptist won the team title with 44 points followed by Arkansas Tech with 56 points and the Tigers with 80. Harding was fourth in the 12-team field with 89 points followed by Ouachita Baptist with 111.
Senior Barbara Johnson finished in the Top 15 for the Tigers. She landed at No. 14 with a time of 18:51.4.
Regg-Wajid was named the Great American Conference Runner of the Year, Kemboi earned All-GAC First Team honors and Johnson was All-GAC Second Team.
Senior Katie Cowger, a graduate of Byng High School, turned in a strong effort, finishing in 19:24.1 and landing in the 27th spot. Cowger and Johnson earned GAC Elite and Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors.
It was Cowger’s third opportunity to run in a GAC Championship race and she recorded her personal best time in the three tries. Her previous best time was 19:54.9 last season.
Junior Natali Mireles was 35th in the field of 130 runners in 19:41.0.
Freshman Sarah Gee, a Konawa High School product, finished 61st with a time of 20:39.0. Gee competed in the GAC Championship event for the first time.
Other ECU runners and their times include freshman Lucy Ramirez (20:41.7), sophomore Daisy Rosas (21:11.3) and senior Jaden McCallister (22:18.4).
There have been just two years (out of the 11 total) that the ECU women have finished outside of the Top 3.
ECU men finish third
The East Central University men’s cross country team finished third out of eight teams last weekend at the 2021 Great American Conference Championship.
Harding, the host team, won the title with 42 points followed by Oklahoma Baptist with 46 and East Central with 50. Ouachita Baptist was a distant fourth at 114.
The Tigers saw senior Carson Sandvik and junior Troy Wiles finish back-to-back in the third and fourth spots to earn All-GAC First Team honors.
Sandvik finished third in the 8K race in a time of 25:51.9, while Wiles was four seconds behind in a time of 25:55.7.
Senior Edward Njuguna, senior Jakaveon Shaw and junior Emmanuel Bett added All-GAC Second Team awards. Njuguna was 12th (26:19.2), Shaw 15th (26:43.1) and Bett 16th (26:50.2).
Sandvik and senior Denzel Vilsaint also added to the award total for ECU, with both claiming GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete accolades.
Another pair of Tiger runners finished in the Top 25. Junior Zach Wells finished 21st in 27:18.0 and junior Chris Larson was 24th in 27:32.5.
Other ECU runners and their times include junior Gilberto Paloma, 28:05.7; freshman Maverick Stephenson, 28:13.6; junior Robert Cheruiyot, 28:15.1; freshman Jackson Parrish, 28:34.5; freshman AJ Gustin, a Byng High School product, 28:43.6; freshman Elija Cook, 29:06.0 and sophomore Elijah Woodward of Fitzhugh, 30:21.8.
There were 100 runners in the men’s 8K race.
