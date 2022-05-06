ECU's Parrish nabs GAC track honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University track & field freshman Jackson Parrish was named the Great American Conference Track Athlete of the Week for May 4.
Parrish became just the third ECU track & field athlete to earn an NCAA Provisional Mark and a new school record. The Denton, Texas, native finished first in the 800 meters at the UTA Under Armour Invitational (1:51.10).
He joins Kaspars Briska and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco as student-athletes to set NCAA Provisional Marks. Briska set his mark in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase, while Pacheco Orozco earned his mark in the 5,000 meters.
The ECU track & field teams will be participating in the 2022 GAC Championships this weekend at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
