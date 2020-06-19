ECU's O'Dell receives top national honor

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) recently announced that East Central University Director of Strength & Conditioning will be named a Master Strength & Conditioning Coach.
This is the highest honor given in the strength & conditioning coaching profession and the ceremony is the highlight of the association’s national conference each year. Master Strength & Conditioning Coach Rod Cole, from Tarleton State University, will present coach O’Dell with the blue MSCC Jacket May 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the 2021 CSCCa National Conference, due to the cancellation of the 2020 CSCCa National Conference as a result of COVID-19.
“This is an incredible honor for Scott,” said CSCCa Executive Director, Dr. Chuck Stiggins. “Being named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach signifies a commitment to the student-athlete, the East Central University Athletic Program, and the strength and conditioning profession. We are honored to have coach O’Dell as a member of our association and to have him join the ranks of the Master Strength and Conditioning Coaches. He is truly a model of an outstanding strength and conditioning professional.”
To receive this certification and corresponding title of distinction, an individual must first meet the following criteria:
1) Hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree;
2) Be a currently practicing, full-time strength & conditioning coach of a collegiate or professional athletic team;
3) Hold current membership in the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa) and be in good standing;
4) Hold the CSCCa Certification - SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified); and
5) Have a minimum of 12-years’ experience as a full-time strength and conditioning coach of a collegiate and/or professional athletic team.
“Coach O’Dell has a phenomenal grasp of the science applied to the work done within the strength & conditioning workspace,” ECU Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams said. “He is innovative with his methods and has proven year after year his dedication to helping our student-athletes achieve their maximum potential. Coach O’Dell prioritizes safety and health in all of his programming and for the past seven years at ECU, our results speak for themselves. Our student-athletes are faster, stronger and healthier every year they are in our programs. We are blessed to have coach O’Dell at ECU and we applaud this recognition as a Master Strength & Conditioning Coach from his peers.”
O’Dell joined the ECU Athletic Department in August 2013 and is also a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), a United States of America Weightlifting (USAW) Club Coach, a United States of American Track & Field Coach (USATF), Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) and certified by Functional Movement Solutions (FMS).
He will be one of 23 newly certified Master Strength & Conditioning Coaches in 2021 and will join 197 current members, making 220 MSCC’s across the country.
