ECU's Lindsay to speak at coaches clinic

TULSA — East Central University head volleyball coach Cheri Lindsay will speak at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Annual Summer Clinic on Tuesday in Tulsa.

Lindsay will speak at two 50-minute sessions at the Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills. The first session will run from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and the second session will run from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

The sessions will focus on keys to running a successful program, as well as different aspects of the game that can be useful for others.

“I am honored to be able to speak at this convention and I look forward to sharing coaching ideas with a room full of like-minded people,” Lindsay said.

During the 2021 season, Lindsay led the volleyball program to a 15-14 overall record. The Tigers also punched a ticket to the Great American Conference Championship Postseason Tournament.

