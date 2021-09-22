ECU's Leveling nabs weekly GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University soccer redshirt freshman McKenna Leveling has made a big impact in just two matches with the Tigers (1-3). For her efforts she has been named the Great American Conference Goalkeeper of the Week for Sept. 21.
In ECU’s 1-0 double-overtime loss to Midwestern State, Leveling recorded 20 saves. That mark set the ECU and GAC Single Match records and is also the most by a goalie in the NCAA Division II this season.
The previous ECU record was 19 saves vs. Oklahoma City, Sept. 18, 2005, while the GAC record was 19 set by Erin Webster (Ouachita Baptist), Nov. 1, 2018.
The Fort Worth, Texas, native also earned a shutout in her first career match, with the 1-0 win over St, Mary’s. Leveling is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA DII in the Saves Per Match category (14.00).
The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Oklahoma Baptist at 6 p.m. in Shawnee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.