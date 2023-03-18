ECU's Iyali nabs weekly GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the Men’s Track & Field athletes of the week and East Central University’s Michael Iyali won the track award for the opening weekend of the outdoor season.
Iyali led the Tigers in the 3000-meter steeplechase this past weekend at the Hendrix College Alumni Invite, claiming first place with a time of 9:37.86. His time ranks as the seventh fastest in the country.
The 2022 All-GAC First Team cross country runner also finished 11th in the 1500-meter with a time of 4:18.39.
The East Central University track & field teams will participate in the OBU Invitational on March 25 in Shawnee.
