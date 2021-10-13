ECU's Delgado named week's top volleyball defensive player

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - East Central University volleyball senior Alejandra Delgado has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Oct. 11.
The Cidra, Puerto Rico native, helped the Tigers (10-9, 6-1 GAC) to three wins in the week and they are currently on a school record seven-match winning streak.
Delgado averaged 6.18 digs per set, while adding eight assists and three service aces in the victories over Texas A&M-Commerce, Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello.
In the match at UAM, she tallied 31 digs good for the No. 10 spot on the ECU Individual Match Record list. First time since March 30, 2021 that an ECU player has garnered 30-or-more digs in a match, when Delgado recorded 30 against Southeastern Oklahoma State.
The Tigers will look to continue their winning streak this weekend when they face Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist. ECU will battle with the Reddies, Friday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and Ouachita, Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Kerr Activities Center.
