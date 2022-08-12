The East Central University women’s basketball team won yet another Great American Conference sportsmanship award the league revealed on Wednesday.
ECU has earned four of the last five women’s basketball Sportsmanship honors.
East Central women’s basketball head coach Matt Cole was beaming when he learned his squad did it again.
“It starts with high character student-athletes with great value and respect for the game of basketball,” Cole told The Ada News. “I think it speaks a lot about what our program stands for and the recognition of that from our peers and league officials means a lot to me personally.”
The ECU men’s track and field team also won a GAC Sportsmanship honor for the second year in a row.
From the spring 2021 season, Harding collected the honor for women’s soccer, men’s cross county, women’s golf and baseball. Southwestern Oklahoma State claimed the sportsmanship award for volleyball, women’s cross country and women’s track and field.
Fort Hays State earned the accolade for men’s soccer; Southeastern Oklahoma State picked up its third-straight sportsmanship award for men’s basketball; Henderson State won its first for men’s golf, Arkansas-Monticello garnered its second in softball and Ouachita claimed its first for women’s tennis.
For the 2021-22 season, Southwestern Oklahoma State paced the way with four Sportsmanship awards. The Bulldogs repeated in volleyball, women’s cross country and women’s track & field. They added an award for women’s soccer, the first such recognition in program history. Harding collected Sportsmanship awards for men’s basketball, men’s golf and baseball. In baseball, the Bisons have claimed seven of the nine all-time Sportsmanship awards. In both men’s basketball and men’s golf, Harding has won four Sportsmanship awards.
The Rangers football team collected its second Sportsmanship award in football and its first for softball. Ouachita earned its second-straight award for women’s tennis and its first in men’s cross country.
Oklahoma Baptist won the second GAC Sportsmanship award in history as the Bison claimed the honor for softball. Northeastern State won its first for men’s soccer.
“These awards tie into the NCAA Division II emphasis on sportsmanship and game environment,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We are proud of these institutions that have displayed success on the scoreboard and in ways that aren’t necessarily reflected in wins and losses.”
In 2012, The GAC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee initiated a sportsmanship award to be presented for all team sports. The winning school will receive a banner similar to the one presented to GAC tournament championship winners. The goal of the program is for member institutions to promote good sportsmanship among their teams, fans, and all involved with the events.
